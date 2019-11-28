Is Kellyanne Conway the 'Anonymous' White House author? No, says George Conway

Is Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway a collaborator on the bleak, behind-the-scenes bestseller about the White House by "Anonymous"?

Not according to a primary source — her husband, lawyer George Conway III.

The question was first raised on Twitter by John Dean, of Watergate fame, who knows a thing or two about White House intrigue.

Dean, the Nixon White House counsel whose testimony blew open the Watergate scandal, posted his thoughts Wednesday on the possible identity of "Anonymous" after reading an October article by George Conway in The Atlantic titled "Unfit for Office."

The article, in George Conway's take-no-prisoners style, raised such points as: "No president in recent memory — and likely no president ever — has prompted more discussion about his mental stability and connection with reality."

Dean clearly thought he saw some similarities in tone if not style to "A Warning," the grim book by "Anonymous." He speculated, in fact, that both Conways might well have collaborated on the book.

"Reading this piece while reading “A Warning” by Anonymous strongly suggests Anonymous is a collaboration of Kellyanne and George Conway," Dean tweeted. "Similar style. Anonymous told Reddit yesterday that s/he will publicly identify before Nov. 3, 2020 — Election Day."

But Conway, a prolific Trump critic on Twitter, squelched the speculation on Saturday with his own succinct tweet: "I wish. But no."

"Anonymous' first surfaced in October as the writer of an op-ed article in The New York Times, which said it knows his or her identity.

The author, described as an administration "senior official," was self-identified as a part of the "Resistance" inside the Trump administration.

In the book, which was released this month, the author makes such observations on the White House as “This place is so (expletive) up ... There is literally no one in charge here.”

The president is described by the writer as “a 12-year-old in an air traffic control tower, pushing the buttons of government indiscriminately, indifferent to the planes skidding across the runway and the flights frantically diverting away from the airport.”

The author participated in a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" online forum Tuesday and said, "Trump will hear from me, in my own name, before the 2020 election."

The Conway conundrum, which has intrigued Washington for years, was front and center again last week when President Trump, speaking to Fox & Friends, praised Kellyanne Conway, but noted that she is "married to a total whack job."

Trump joked that his senior adviser, who has been an unshakable Trump supporter, must have “done some bad things” to her husband over the years for him to behave the way he does.

