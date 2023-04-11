Kellyanne Conway Asks Why GOP Is Unpopular With Young Voters, Twitter Answers

Kellyanne Conway just got a strong reminder why Republicans have a problem winning over young voters.

The former Donald Trump adviser went on Fox News on Monday night to discuss the GOP’s electoral chances, and she admitted to host Laura Ingraham that the party has “some work to do” with millennials and Gen Z.

But she suggested Democrats’ success with the demographic was due to messaging ― not policy.

Kellyanne: I think we got some work to do on the young people who think differently on abortion perhaps, guns, or climate change.. The thing I’m really concerned about on this is that the left becomes a turnout machine with young people.. pic.twitter.com/M5NWaOHRnP — Acyn (@Acyn) April 11, 2023

Conway cited President Joe Biden’s plan to enlist social media influencers in his yet-to-be-announced reelection campaign, calling it a “smart strategy” and telling Ingraham she was “really concerned” about Democrats being a “turnout machine” for younger voters.

She’s right that Republicans have an uphill battle when it comes to getting new voters to their side.

A 2020 NBC exit poll revealed 65% of voters between the ages of 18 and 24 voted for Biden, his strongest age group by 11 points.

But the conservative pundit didn’t do much to woo young people herself, choosing instead to decry influencers’ “lemming-like effect” on young voters, who just “want to be part of the same crowd.”

Twitter users weren’t buying it, of course.

One young voter, 2020 Biden delegate Victor Shi, had some helpful suggestions.

“Hey Kellyanne Conway: instead of complaining how young people are voting for Democrats, maybe you & your party should actually do something to address our concerns,” the UCLA undergraduate tweeted. “Instead of taking away our rights & banning books & drag shows, listen to us & enact real policies. Just a thought.”

Other people wondered how Conway could speak to winning young voters when she has such a rocky relationship with 18-year-old daughter Claudia Conway.

“Kellyanne can’t even get her own teenage daughter to be on her side politically but sure, interview her for advice on how to turn out the youth vote,” read one post that was liked over 10,000 times.

Kellyanne can’t even get her own teenage daughter to be on her side politically but sure, interview her for advice on how to turn out the youth vote🙄🤣😭



For context, Kellyanne’s teenage daughter tweeted these beauties last week👇🤣😭🤣😭💀 https://t.co/aLQVZPNpoHpic.twitter.com/6qy7RjROpg — Kaylan_TX (@Kaylan_TX) April 11, 2023

The younger Conway is already a vocal critic of conservatives. She celebrated Trump’s indictment last Tuesday with a tweet saying she’d been “waiting” for his arrest since she “was 14.”

Republicans like Kellyanne Conway are alarmed that young people are voting, and they’re trying hard to stop them from doing that democracy stuff. https://t.co/MDbrLbdbcu — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) April 11, 2023

That ship has sailed, KellyAnne. Young people will not vote for forced birth, climate change denial, and more school shootings. Cry more. https://t.co/wGP32zawrw — Tara 🇺🇸 (@Hen31Tara) April 11, 2023

"Why won't young people support our 1850's policies?!" https://t.co/C2XPlySqD7 — Portia ♍️ 🐳McGonagal portiamcgonagal1619 on Insta (@PortiaMcGonagal) April 11, 2023

