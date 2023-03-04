Kellyanne Conway is divorcing her anti-Trump husband George Conway after 22 years of marriage, report says. Trump congratulated her, saying 'Free at last'

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway and her husband George Conway arrive for a candlelight dinner at Union Station on the eve of the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2017. Picture taken January 19, 2017. Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Kellyanne Conway and George Conway are reportedly getting a divorce.

Page Six reported that the prominent couple is calling it quits on their 22-year marriage.

The two have been known for their different stances on Trump.

Kellyanne Conway, the ex-senior advisor to President Donald Trump, is divorcing her husband George Conway, an overt critic of the former president, The New York Post reported.

The high-profile Washington couple has hired lawyers after a failed attempt to preserve their marriage of 22 years, Page Six reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The couple has four kids.

Representatives for the Conways did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Saturday.

The Conways tied the knot in 2001 and rose to national political prominence throughout the years. The couple has been known for having opposing views of Trump, as Insider previously reported. Kellyanne served as Trump's campaign manager during his 2016 presidential run and soon joined him in the White House as a senior aide before announcing her exit in summer 2020.

During that time, George quickly became a critic of the president's policies and ideology. George, a conservative attorney, introduced his wife to Trump shortly after getting married, a move he after said he regrets.

George and Trump have a history of taking digs at each other on Twitter. In one tweet in 2019, Trump referred to George as a "husband from hell." In her memoir "Here's the Deal," Kellyanne said that her husband's criticism on social media put a burden on their marriage, adding that he was "cheating by tweeting."

"I had already said publicly what I'd said privately to George: that his daily deluge of insults-by-tweet against my boss — or, as he put it sometimes, 'the people in the White House' — violated our marriage vows to 'love, honor, and cherish each other," the memoir excerpt said.

Additionally, in a 2022 interview on CBS Mornings, Kellyanne admitted she and George don't wear their wedding rings.

After the news broke about the couple's alleged divorce, Trump responded on Truth Social with another jab at George.

"Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway," Trump said Saturday morning. Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck."

"She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves…and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!" Trump continued.

