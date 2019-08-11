Kellyanne Conway on Epstein’s death: Trump wants everything investigated

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday the president "wants everything to be investigated" related to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein after the president's elevation, without evidence, of conspiracy theories linking Epstein‘s death to former President Bill Clinton.

President Donald Trump on Saturday retweeted baseless conspiracy theories around Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell Saturday after an apparent suicide. Epstein was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges over his alleged abuse of underage girls.

Asked about the president's retweets on “Fox News Sunday,“ Conway said Trump "just wants everything to be investigated" before shifting to the 2016 presidential election.

"There is some unsealed information implicating some people very high up. … I'm not saying anything beyond that. But I will say that there's always this rush to say, 'We need transparency, we need accountability,' when it involves fictional accusations like collusion with Russia to swing an election."

Epstein's death came a day after a federal appeals court released roughly 2,000 pages of previously sealed documents detailing his alleged misconduct and allegations that Epstein directed girls and women to have sex with high-profile individuals.

Conway said on “Fox News Sunday“ that Attorney General William Barr acted immediately when he learned of Epstein's death, opening an investigation.

"I think that those victims should have justice, and they've been looking for justice for many, many years," Conway said.

"Trying to connect the president to this monster from years ago, where they're seen dancing in a video versus other people who were actively, I suppose, flying around with this monster on his island … perhaps there's a public interest in knowing more about that," Conway said on Sunday.

"But again, this is all speculative and it's not for me to go further than where the DOJ and FBI are right now, but you do hear different people asking questions and they want to know who else was involved in Epstein's crime, or even just his activities," she added.

In response to the president's retweets, Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña tweeted Saturday: "Ridiculous, and of course not true — and Donald Trump knows it. Has he triggered the 25th Amendment yet?"

That amendment provides a mechanism for the Cabinet and vice president to remove from office a president who's unable to perform his or her duties.

Ureña said last month that Clinton "knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York."

On Sunday, 2020 Democratic candidates for president also panned Trump's tweets.

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke called Trump's retweets "another example of our president using this position of public trust to attack his political enemies with unfounded conspiracy theories and also to try to force you and me and all of us to focus on his bizarre behavior instead of the fact that we just lost 22 people in this community and nine people in Dayton, Ohio."

Sen. Cory Booker also responded to the president's tweets calling it "more recklessness."

"What he's doing is dangerous. He's giving life not just to conspiracy theories, but really whipping people up into anger and worse into different people in this country," the New Jersey Democrat said on CNN.

"So this is a tired way that the president does. He's been using the Clintons as a means for a lot of his false accusations, but remember this is a nation now where we've seen just horrific acts. … We see peoples' lives being threatened because this president whips up hatred."