Kellyanne Conway’s Hubby Confirms Divorce After Spat With Trump

Reuters

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and husband George have confirmed that they are “in the final stages of an amicable divorce.”

“We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority,” the pair said in a statement late Saturday, before asking that the public “respect our privacy.”

After initial reports of the split surfaced, a spat broke out between George and Donald Trump on social media.

The former president was among the first to chime in on the situation late Friday, writing on Truth Social: “Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway. Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck.”

George Conway fired back Saturday morning, replying to Trump’s post: “Looking forward to seeing you in New York at E. Jean's trial next month! Hugs and kisses 💕💕.”

Conway is referring to E Jean Carroll’s sexual assault allegations against the former president, which will go to trial in April.

The reports of divorce initially came from Page Six, which cited unnamed sources late Friday to claim the pair tried to fix issues in their marriage, but are now preparing for a divorce.

Both have now hired lawyers, according to Page Six.

Married since 2001, the couple’s relationship frequently made headlines during Kellyanne’s time in the White House, when her husband routinely blasted Trump publicly even as she talked him up.

In her 2022 memoir, Kellyanne herself hinted at some friction in the marriage due to their politics, noting that Ivanka Trump had once even suggested couples therapy.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.