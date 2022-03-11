  • Oops!
Kellyanne Conway’s Latest Attack On Joe Biden Is Pure Gaslighting, Say Critics

Lee Moran
·2 min read
Kellyanne Conway on Thursday blasted President Joe Biden’s administration for having “a fact problem.”

The irony of the former Trump White House counselor’s attack was not lost on critics online, though.

Conway’s comments on Fox News prompted people to recall her own shaky history with the truth, most notably her shameless promotion of “alternative facts” in the early days of Donald Trump’s presidency.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

