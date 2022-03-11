Kellyanne Conway’s Latest Attack On Joe Biden Is Pure Gaslighting, Say Critics

Kellyanne Conway on Thursday blasted President Joe Biden’s administration for having “a fact problem.”

The irony of the former Trump White House counselor’s attack was not lost on critics online, though.

Kellyanne claims Biden and Psaki have lost their credibility and says they have a fact problem pic.twitter.com/fXegv1sVKb — Acyn (@Acyn) March 11, 2022

Conway’s comments on Fox News prompted people to recall her own shaky history with the truth, most notably her shameless promotion of “alternative facts” in the early days of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Kellyanne lied all the time when she had a job at the WH. She is as dishonest as the day is long. https://t.co/sN19l4x2UA — Lauren Down South (@LaurenDownSouth) March 11, 2022

The inventor of "alternative facts" says what? https://t.co/5RoRVvoDhd — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 11, 2022

The lady who coined the term "alternative facts" to cover up Trump's 30,000+ lies has opinions about somebody else's credibility



Come on @KellyannePolls, where's the challenge



I mean, ANYBODY can write a tweet in response to that https://t.co/ThbU0n5pWp — Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) March 11, 2022

Kellyanne can't claim anyone else has lost their credibility because hers has been DEAD for YEARS https://t.co/eA0dUtHmyu — Shaz (@🏠) 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🌻🌻Putin🌻🌻 (@ShazinOr) March 11, 2022

Wasn’t she the originator of “alternative facts”? Is she existing in the same reality as we are?



But I suppose logically what she’s saying is indeed an alternative fact, meaning this would be apropos for her. https://t.co/EujtWbxyen — Maya Carter (@mayaj1973) March 11, 2022

A "Real Facts" problem

or an

"Alternative Facts" problem? https://t.co/BsUy4LSVsu — John Gerhardstein (@GerhardStein17) March 11, 2022

Miss Bowling Green Massacre says what? https://t.co/Ep5Z1hjMkT — NanInKansas 😷 (@NanInKansas) March 11, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...