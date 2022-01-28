Kellyanne Conway Promotes Her Memoir And Everyone Makes The Same Damning Point

Kellyanne Conway announced her upcoming memoir on Thursday and received a sharp reminder of her most brazen moments while serving as senior White House counselor to former President Donald Trump.

“Here’s The Deal” — due out on May 24 — will be an “open and vulnerable account” of Conway’s “journey all the way to the White House and beyond,” according to promotional material.

NEWS: I’ve written a book - a memoir - that details my journey as only child of a single mom to presidential campaign manager and counselor. Join me inside the White House and my own house. Preorder HERE'S THE DEAL today! https://t.co/CBCIT4ORzapic.twitter.com/Bt0jtgOFFA — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 27, 2022

Critics, though, recalled Conway’s penchant for “alternative facts,” her downplaying of the COVID-19 pandemic, her infamous “Bowling Green massacre” comment and the many, many, many times she cynically tried to spin away the chaos that engulfed Trump’s presidency.

Filed under Fiction, Alternative Facts, or in the toilet paper aisle? — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) January 27, 2022

Will it be in the Fiction:Mystery section? — TL (@tltyrrell) January 27, 2022

Full of alternative facts, found in the fiction section. — Michele (@ourroseylife) January 27, 2022

So it's fiction? — Shelby Kent-Stewart ™ (@ShelbyKStewart) January 27, 2022

Oh look, a “memoir” written by the alternative facts lady. Look for it in the fiction section, folks. — Donna Pawlowski (@Donnalee711) January 27, 2022

Hard pass; I'm not reading any fiction these days until our democracy is no longer threatened by the sociopath you enabled for four nightmarish years. — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) January 27, 2022

I would love to read a successful woman's story like this, but from someone who doesn't freely use alternative facts.



See, the problem is nobody knows if your entire book is made of alternative facts, do they?



You reap what you sow. — Leslieoo7  (@Leslieoo7) January 27, 2022

Is it about the Bowling Green massacre? — Abraxsys (@Abraxsys) January 27, 2022

I'd rather read the ingredients on a cereal box; at least those words are somewhat factual. — Ms_Addertongue (@Ms_Addertongue) January 27, 2022

Oooh. Taking a shot at fiction, I see — Barnaby Jones (@hate_ur_face) January 27, 2022

“The virus is contained…do you not think it’s contained?”



“Bowling Green Massacre”



“Alternative facts” — 🌊Cass 🌊 (@mullen_cass) January 27, 2022

Subtitle: How I Sold my Soul to the Devil. — Ellen Goldman (@ellenfgoldman) January 27, 2022

Memoir = alternative facts — Shawn Puffy Cloud (puffi claude) (@capnfantasy11) January 27, 2022

$30 is an awful lot for toilet paper — Harry (@DocEgonSpengler) January 27, 2022

Here’s what the book jacket says : “Early on, Kellyanne learns that abandoning morals and ethics is the most direct path to success, and seizes on them to create a fact free name for herself.” — Tough Crowd (@ToughRoom) January 27, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

