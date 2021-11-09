Kellyanne Conway Resurfaces With Her Most Brazen Trump Lie Yet

Kellyanne Conway resurfaced on Fox News on Monday night to attack President Joe Biden’s administration over inflation and the ongoing supply chain issues.

And the former adviser to Donald Trump made one of her wildest claims yet in the process.

“I worked in that White House for four years,” she told Sean Hannity, referring to her time with Trump. “We never even heard of a such of a thing. There was no supply chain crisis. There was no inflation.”

“I worked in that White House for four years. We never even heard of a such of a thing. There was no supply chain crisis” pic.twitter.com/UPmLRFoivJ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2021

Supply chain issues were one of the most dominant stories of 2020, when Trump was president and Conway was working in the White House as the start of the coronavirus pandemic triggered panic buying. That, in turn, caused nationwide shortages of everything from toilet paper to pasta, leading to empty shelves in supermarkets.

“During the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. suffered one of the worst supply chain crises in modern history,” Tinglong Dai, a professor at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, told Newswise, noting that many of the shortages lasted for months.

When supermarkets did have supplies, many enforced strict rationing of essentials such as flour and meat. The lack of food, combined with the loss of jobs due to the pandemic, led to miles-long lines at food banks.

In addition, essentials needed to control the spread of the virus vanished as the supply chain dried up: masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap, disinfectant wipes and more all were difficult or impossible to find.

Twitter users stepped in with a reminder of that very recent history, with many sharing photos of 2020 supermarket scenes:

We literally ran out of toilet paper. https://t.co/5k3LE3yHmX — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 9, 2021

Doctors and nurses couldn't get masks and gloves



Americans couldn't even get toilet paper.



This is another set of Alternative Facts cooked up at the Bowling Green Massacre. https://t.co/Ijvwk2mImS — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) November 9, 2021

Well Mrs Alternative Facts doesn’t remember back to March,2020, during the pandemic my grocery store looked like this for days! pic.twitter.com/amQrer0Mn5 — AuntBunny (@AuntBunny731) November 9, 2021

"We just CHOSE not to have PPE, sanitizer or toilet paper" https://t.co/rGZpTkei4N — Panda Honey Nuggs Bernstein (@J4Years) November 9, 2021

My local Kroger, March 2020 pic.twitter.com/xn9ULnPwpU — The GOP is a death cult 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@sonofsarcasm) November 9, 2021

March 21, 2020: I’d get up first thing and stand in line at a nearby supermarket, waiting up to an hour to get in and when I did, was limited on how many items such as paper towels and toilet paper I could buy. It seemed like the Soviet Union. Often I’d find shelves like this: pic.twitter.com/PXhYQujpGN — RayWoodson (@RWoodson20) November 9, 2021

Really, @KellyannePolls? You never heard of a supply crisis while you were in the White House?



Millions of Americans had to scour stores to find toilet paper to wipe their asses, and you were not aware of it?



Come down from you elitist ivory tower. https://t.co/FmuqWzvmzE — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) November 9, 2021

Apparently someone doesn't buy a lot of toilet paper or all-purpose flour. https://t.co/POHFid4Ulf — Seth Masket (@smotus) November 9, 2021

Kellyanne says they never had any supply chain issues in the former administration, but I clearly remember the toilet paper crisis of 2020. — PlanoJeff (@PlanoJeff) November 9, 2021

Sherman, let's step into the Wayback Machine, and set the dial for the year 2020: pic.twitter.com/BfUgEpYhj3 — Abel Undercity (@AbelUndercity) November 9, 2021

Is that really Kellyanne? Whatever she had done wasn't flattering. Nah, no supply chain problems. The lack of face masks, bleach, alcohol, toilet paper, wipes, flour, etc, etc, etc, was just our imagination. — #ImWithNancy 🇺🇸💉 (@ateacher97) November 9, 2021

