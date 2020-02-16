Kellyanne Conway says Bloomberg comments are 'far worse' than Trump's Access Hollywood tape

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway thinks Democrats should spend some time self-reflecting if they're really considering the possibility of backing billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg as the party's presidential nominee.

Fox News' Chris Wallace asked Conway on Sunday if it would be fair for President Trump to go after Bloomberg for sexist comments he's reportedly made in the workplace in the past. In Conway's mind that's absolutely fair game, and she's not sure why Democrats aren't already doing that themselves.

Wallace asked Conway how the Bloomberg revelations found in The Washington Post compared to Trump's infamous Access Hollywood tape. "It's far worse," Conway said. "Oh my goodness, it's far worse. And, by the way, that was fully litigated."









Kellyanne Conway responds to a new report that Michael Bloomberg has a record of sexism. The former NYC Mayor's candidacy is drawing criticism from President Trump. Will the President take issue with Bloomberg's past sexist comments in his 2020 campaign? #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/4UQs4l7oQk — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) February 16, 2020

Bloomberg's Democratic competitor former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg also appeared on Fox News Sunday and Wallace asked him to comment on the allegations of sexism and racism being waged at Bloomberg. Buttigieg said Bloomberg will have to answer for that, and he thinks voters want a candidate without that kind of baggage, but did say there was no comparison to Trump's rhetoric.









ON FOX News Sunday: Pete Buttigieg comments on a series of stories regarding Michael Bloomberg's controversial past regarding stop-and-frisk and sexism: I think he (Bloomberg) is going to have to answer to that and speak to it. #FNS #FoxNews #2020 pic.twitter.com/xEwganISmC — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) February 16, 2020

