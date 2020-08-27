Kellyanne Conway says 'chaos and violence' after the police shooting of Jacob Blake is good for Trump's reelection

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to Donald Trump, speaking to press in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. C-SPAN

President Donald Trump's close adviser, Kellyanne Conway, told Fox News on Thursday that "chaos and anarchy" following police shootings are good Trump's reelection effort.

"The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who's best on public safety and law and order," Conway said during an interview on "Fox and Friends."

Conway was referring to protests following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, in Kenosha, Wisconsin this week.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide after two protesters in Kenosha were shot and killed.

Conway's comments came just days after a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot an unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake, multiple times in the back, paralyzing him. Protesters quickly took to the streets in Kenosha and some demonstrators set fire to buildings in the small Midwestern city.

On Wednesday, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide after two protesters in Kenosha were shot and killed. Rittenhouse was one of several armed men who showed up on the streets of Kenosha and claimed to be protecting private property.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called National Guard troops into Kenosha to help handle the protests, and Trump tweeted on Wednesday that Evers had accepted his offer to send federal law enforcement into the city.

Conway, echoing Republican talking points, argued that Trump isn't to blame for nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. Instead, she faulted state and local Democratic officials for failing to get protests under control and prevent property damage.

"These are Democratically-led cities and most with Democratic governors," she said. "It's not Donald Trump's watch."

Republicans are leaning heavily into their calls for "law and order" during this week's GOP convention. Conservatives have seized on rising violent crime over the past few months and nationwide protests to argue the country needs Republican leaders who will crack down on crime.

