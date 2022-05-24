Kellyanne Conway says Trump offered her a blanket pardon after the 2020 election, saying 'they go after everyone, honey'

Kellyanne Conway joins former President Donald Trump at the Wildwood Convention Center in New Jersey, on January 28, 2020. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Trump offered Kellyanne Conway a blanket pardon, she wrote in a new book.

The former president made the suggestion after he lost the 2020 election, she said in the book.

Conway, who was one of Trump's longest-serving senior aides, said she declined the offer.

Kellyanne Conway wrote in her new memoir that former President Donald Trump offered her a blanket pardon after the 2020 election, allegedly telling her "they go after everyone, honey."

The excerpt, seen by Insider, was part of Conway's upcoming book, "Here's the Deal: A Memoir," in which she recounts her experiences in the White House, where she served as a senior aide under Trump until August 2020.

Conway writes that she was surprised by the former president's suggestion of a pardon after he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

"Why would I need a pardon?" Conway says she replied to Trump.

"Because they go after everyone, honey. It doesn't matter," Trump told her, according to Conway. Conway said that she declined his offer.

In the last days of his presidency, Trump pardoned 70 people and commuted the sentences of a further 73 people, according to a list by The New York Times. Among them were Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, and rapper Lil Wayne.

The former president also considered issuing pre-emptive pardons to family members as well as to people who participated in the January 6 insurrection, Politico and The New York Times reported.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider