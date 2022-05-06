Kellyanne Conway on Sen. Maj. Leader Schumer: "I don’t want this old white guy telling me what to do with my body.”

Former senior advisor to President Donald Trump and longtime political consultant Kellyanne Conway slammed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Fox News for being “an old white guy” telling her what to do with her body and how to think.

Fox News host Sean Hannity jokingly described Conway as “woke.”

Conway made her remarks in response to Hannity stating that Senator Schumer threatened Supreme Court Justices Brett D. Kavanaugh and Neil M. Gorsuch. She agreed with Hannity that Schumer had threatened the justices because “he went to their place of work and threatened them.”

The recent leak of the Supreme Court’s draft ruling on Roe v. Wade and the potential overturning of the 1973 landmark court case that established a woman’s constitutional right to choose to have an abortion has thrust abortion rights into the spotlight.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has stated he believes that the person who leaked the draft ruling was a “left-wing law clerk,” and has made the assumption that it was one of Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor's clerks.