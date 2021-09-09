Kellyanne Conway Spectacularly Self-Owns With Reason For Not Quitting Military Board

Kellyanne Conway’s reason for refusing to resign from her U.S. Air Force Academy board role drew howls of derision on Twitter.

The Biden White House on Wednesday asked for the resignation of the former Trump White House senior counselor and 17 other military academy board members appointed by former President Donald Trump in the final months of his administration.

Conway, like some of the others, rejected the request.

In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden that Conway shared on Twitter, she claimed the request to resign or be dismissed was “a break from presidential norms,” “petty” and “political.”

Critics called out Conway’s hypocrisy, reminding her that pettiness and breaks from the norm were ever-present features of the Trump presidency.

A predictable, if not unfortunate, outcome. Clinging onto vestiges of power against the people’s will is kind of your /Trump’s / the GOP’s thing.



When you’re fired, don’t let the fascist victim complex hit you on the way out. 👋🏽 https://t.co/YmsoFmvaPv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 8, 2021

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called Conway’s refusal “a predictable, if not unfortunate, outcome.”

“Clinging onto vestiges of power against the people’s will is kind of your / Trump’s / the GOP’s thing,” she wrote, referencing the ex-president’s ongoing attempts to subvert democracy with his false claims that he won the 2020 election. “When you’re fired, don’t let the fascist victim complex hit you on the way out,” Ocasio-Cortez added to Conway.

Others echoed the sentiment:

"A break from presidential norms" is pretty rich here https://t.co/e85A32UZqu — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 8, 2021

Live shot of Kellyanne Conway lamenting “a break from presidential norms” https://t.co/LWWtMQlnGipic.twitter.com/oNAsz2VQAy — David Priess (@DavidPriess) September 8, 2021

Kellyanne is complaining about a “break from presidential norms.” I apologize for that loud unladylike snorting sound I just made. https://t.co/38u6Nf1Zbk — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 9, 2021

Imagine being Kellyanne Conway and complaining something was a “break from presidential norms” https://t.co/B5ZQAosVpz — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 8, 2021

Imagine working in the Trump Administration and then complaining about a break from presidential norms. Laughable. https://t.co/Xx51adZAU6 — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) September 8, 2021

The instrument has yet to be invented that can measure the irony of Kellyanne Conway bemoaning a “break from presidential norms.” https://t.co/KxlXKWWT3r — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) September 8, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...