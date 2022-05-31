Kellyanne Conway on standing by Trump, 2024 race and the Republican party’s future

Kellyanne Conway, former 2016 campaign manager and senior advisor to Donald Trump, joins CBS Mornings to discuss her new book "Here's the Deal: A Memoir," her continued support of former President Trump, the future of the Republican party, and the impact of her work on her family.

