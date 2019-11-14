Kellyanne Conway tells Wolf Blitzer, 'you embarrassed yourself' for mentioning her marriage

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is not a fan of media discourse surrounding her marriage to George Conway, an outspoken critic of her boss President Donald Trump.

It's a point she made clear again Thursday in a tense back and forth.

Speaking with CNN's Wolf Blitzer about the first public impeachment inquiry hearing on Wednesday, Kellyanne Conway said she was "embarrassed" for Blitzer after he commented that there are "issues" with her marriage.

"I just have a final question, a sensitive question. And it's a political question, it's a substantive question. I don't want to talk about your marriage, I know there are issues there," Blitzer said, drawing a laugh from Kellyanne Conway.

"Your husband, George Conway, he's a lawyer," Blitzer began before Kellyanne Conway cut him off.

"What did you just say? Did you just say there are issues there? You don't want to talk about my marriage, but there are issues there. Why would you say that?" Kellyanne Conway responded.

George Conway made a rare television appearance on MSNBC as a commentator on the impeachment inquiry. Trump is accused of using the powers of his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to open an investigation into domestic political rivals in exchange for military aid money.

Blitzer asked Kellyanne Conway to respond to the substance of a comment from George Conway's TV commentary as she pressed Blitzer for a reason her husband's voice mattered on the topic, other than because of their relationship.

"He's a legal scholar, he's a lawyer, and he was really going after the president of the United States, and he was all over television yesterday," Blitzer responded.

"He happens to be married to you," Blitzer said.

Kellyanne Conway replied, incredulously, "He happens to be married to me? That's bizarre."

Kellyanne Conway came under recent scrutiny for berating a Washington Examiner reporter in a phone call because she included information about George Conway's anti-Trump tweets in an article.

“I just am wondering why in God’s earth you would need to mention anything about George Conway’s tweets in an article that talks about me as possibly being chief of staff,” Kellyanne Conway said to reporter Caitlin Yilek.

She boasted on the call, "He gets his power through me, if you haven’t noticed. Not the other way around.”

She told Blitzer on Thursday that he "embarrassed" himself with his question, and that she disagrees with her husband's opinion that Trump was trying to advance his personal interests with his interactions with Ukraine. She said nothing new came out of the hearing Wednesday despite new revelations.

"You wanted to put it in my husband's voice because you think somehow that that'll help your ratings, or that you're really sticking it to Kellyanne Conway. And let me make very clear, you didn't stick it to Kellyanne Conway," she said. "I think you embarrassed yourself, and I'm embarrassed for you."

Kellyanne Conway continued to rail against CNN as "a bunch of gossip girls."

"You'll stay in my prayers," Kellyanne Conway said as Blitzer ended the interview.

Contributing: William Cummings, Savannah Behrmann, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kellyanne Conway slams Wolf Blitzer for question on George Conway