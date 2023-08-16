Kellyanne Conway: Trump can’t get fair trial in New York City, Atlanta, DC

Former White House counsel Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday that former President Trump is a “victim” of an unfair justice system and can’t get a fair trial amid his multiple criminal indictments.

“There’s a two-tiered system of justice; it seems like there’s one for Donald Trump and one for everyone else,” Conway said in a Fox News interview. “How in the world do we have the most liberal county in Georgia, D.C., New York City, all these places that voted against him, I don’t think he could get a fair trial, to be frank with you.”

Trump faces four criminal indictments: two on federal cases in Washington and Miami and two state cases based in New York and Atlanta.

“I don’t think people facing the cameras with glee, promising to ‘get Donald Trump’ as part of their election pitch as law enforcement officers, as district attorneys and whatnot — I think he has a lot of runway that will allow him to make that argument,” she continued.

Trump’s most recent indictment in Georgia this week alleges that he broke the law with his attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, similar allegations to the ones in his Washington federal case. In Georgia, he was also charged with racketeering, a count usually laid against members of organized crime.

Multiple close Trump allies, including attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, were among the 19 people charged in the Georgia case. Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows was also charged.

In the Miami federal case, Trump is accused of mishandling classified documents and attempting to obstruct, and the New York state indictment alleges he falsified business records in making hush money payments during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has now been charged with 91 criminal counts in the four cases. He is the first and only former president to be charged criminally.

