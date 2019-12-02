Kellyanne Conway's husband mocks her on Twitter while slamming Trump over impeachment scandal

A prominent Washington attorney married to White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway seemingly mocked his wife in a tweet that also derided Donald Trump over the impeachment inquiry against him.

George Conway, a frequent critic of the president, appeared to publicly hit out at his wife on Monday afternoon for the first time since she began working for Mr Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Mr Conway was responding to a video his wife posted of former Vice President Joe Biden, in which she called the 2020 hopeful “Sleepy Joe” and “Creepy Joe” before adding: “We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?”

He quoted his wife’s tweet and wrote: “Your boss apparently thought so.”

The tweet quickly went viral, receiving nearly 5,000 retweets and 20,000 likes within its first hour of being posted. It was the first time the couple appeared to spar publicly over their longstanding disagreements surrounding the president, his agenda and their starkly different positions on his handling of the Oval Office.

While Ms Conway has often defended the president during some of his most scandalous moments — from the leaked Access Hollywood tapes that featured him discussing groping women without consent, to the ongoing impeachment saga — Mr Conway has routinely spoken out against the administration online and in media appearances.

Mr Conway has made a name for himself as a vocal conservative critic of the president, appearing on national news outlets to discuss the impeachment proceedings and House-led investigations into Mr Trump.

Your boss apparently thought so. https://t.co/yje099pkPU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 2, 2019

He’s also called the president “unfit for office” in a scathing Op-Ed penned for The Atlantic in October, in which he questioned Mr Trump’s “bizarre behaviour” and mental stability.

“The president isn’t simply volatile and erratic, however — he’s also incapable of consistently telling the truth”, Mr Conway wrote at the time.

He added: “Those who work closely with him, and who aren’t in denial, must deal with Trump’s lying about serious matters virtually every day.”

Reports in recent weeks have hinted at possible trouble in the pair’s marriage, including a Vanity Fair story that said Mr Conway was “going through a tough time” and wanted to make the relationship work — so long as his wife left the White House “cult”.

Ms Conway has railed against journalists and media outlets who have reported on her husband’s criticism of the president.

In one tense exchange with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, she claimed he was only addressing her husband’s criticism because “you think it will help your ratings”.

“Let me be very clear: You didn’t stick it to Kellyanne Conway”, she said during a live interview with the network last month. “I think you embarrassed yourself, and I’m embarrassed for you.”