Kellyanne Conway's Mockery Of Liberals Gets Mocked By ― Surprise! ― Liberals

After the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trumpisn’t eligible to be on the 2024 ballot, his former White House Advisor, Kellyanne Conway, decided to do something both drastic and in character: lash out at liberals.

The state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a clause in the 14th Amendment bars anyone from state or federal office who took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution but then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against it, or gave “aid or comfort to [its] enemies.”

On Wednesday, Conway used her appearance on Fox News to attack Democrats for supporting the decision since, she argued, no evidence that Trump participated in an insurrection has been presented in court.

Conway then attacked what she claimed was a Democratic obsession with the Jan. 6, 2021, riots, one she predicted will backfire on the party in the upcoming election.

She then offered a whole slough of liberal insults in lieu of a compelling case on why the ruling was bad.

“I think Democrats wake up every morning and they look at the calendar on the iPhone and it says January 6th. The date never changes,” Conway claimed. “And then they get into an electric vehicle and go get an abortion.”

Kellyanne: I think Democrats wake up every morning and they look at the calendar on the iPhone and it says January 6th. The date never changes. And then they get into an electric vehicle and go get an abortion. pic.twitter.com/fffuat7BVR — Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2023

Although the Fox News hosts interviewing her laughed at the comment, it didn’t go over so well with users of X, formerly known as Twitter.

Former congressman Joe Walsh pointed out that while he’s not a Democrat, he is “guilty” of thinking about “how an American President actually led an insurrection, how he led a violent attempt to overthrow an American election.”

I’m not a Democrat, but yes, I’m guilty. Every day I think about January 6th. At least once every day I think about how an American President actually led an insurrection, how he led a violent attempt to overthrow an American election. Because I think that’s a really big deal,… https://t.co/fyDOWjIKD9 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 20, 2023

NBC News’ Mehdi Hasan found Conway’s comments about electrical vehicles especially hilarious, considering how the GOP “now worships at the altar” of Elon Musk.

The electric vehicle dig is a particularly funny and ironic one given the entire GOP now worships at the altar of Musk. https://t.co/T1IhjkHGIg — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 20, 2023

Meidas Touch editor Ron Filipkowski was amazed how naturally being “reprehensible” comes to the Republican operative.

Most people have to try really hard to be this reprehensible, but I think it comes naturally to her. https://t.co/kCCgNAKfm7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 20, 2023

But the most brutal mockery came from self-proclaimed liberals who burned Conway by sarcastically suggesting she was absolutely right about them, such as Jezebel editor Laura Bassett, who announced, “It’s true. I get an abortion every morning.”

It’s true. I get an abortion every morning https://t.co/LjA1bJttKp — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) December 20, 2023

Others chimed in...

wow I literally did all of this yesterday. https://t.co/fCBAnECTt9 — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) December 20, 2023

Hey! I drive a hybrid when I get my abortions, Kellyanne. https://t.co/2jLGIbKXgO — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly 🌸 (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 20, 2023

Shit, I almost forgot that it’s time for my daily abortion appointment. Don’t want to miss that!



Good lookin’ out, Kells! https://t.co/tF0b14OIUm — ⚜️ Jax Persists ⚜️ (@LadyJayPersists) December 20, 2023

FALSE: we also eat avocado toast and listen to NPR. https://t.co/OROGHx3rjT — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) December 20, 2023

It’s always abortion o’clock somewhere, right, my fellow Dems?! https://t.co/OnypnfWza0 — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) December 20, 2023

Oh. Kellyanne obviously didn’t get the memo.. We all carpool now on the Jan. 6th Ghost buses Antifa recommissioned as transportation for our daily abortions-then we stop at one of the taco trucks on every corner for lunch afterwards. https://t.co/1nixrMY7Gh — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) December 20, 2023

