Kellyanne Conway's teen daughter hopes to help 'educate' with TikToks opposing Trump, supporting Black Lives Matter

WASHINGTON — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's 15-year-old daughter Claudia was not expecting the wave of support she got after TikTok videos opposing her mom's boss went viral in the last day.

But now Claudia says she hopes to use her platform to educate others on social justice issues.

Kellyanne Conway's husband, conservative lawyer George Conway, is known as an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, despite her high position within the administration. Now her teen daughter has amassed a large following on social media where she posts anti-Trump and pro-Black Lives Matter videos.

"I know a lot of my friends are so informed and I think they wouldn't be if it weren't for social media, which is why I think using one's platform for good and for the education of others is so, so important, especially in our day," Claudia told USA TODAY on Tuesday.

Claudia, one of the Conways' four children, said she holds the opposite political views of her mother and most of her family members. She and her mother sometimes get into political arguments, but have a "best friend" relationship, she said.

Claudia said the reaction to her videos has been overwhelmingly supportive, something she said came as a surprise. After New York Times journalist Taylor Lorenz tweeted about Claudia's videos Monday night, her profile was flooded with views and was the subject of media articles. She now has over 40,000 followers on the platform and got "hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of thousands of views."

Her father is supportive of her videos and speaking to media, she said, though some viewers of her videos have questioned her relationship with her mother.

"My dad is pretty supportive of it, you know, my mom, she's always taught me to stand up for what I believe in," she said.

"A lot of people have been telling me that I'm disrespecting my mother by doing this—I'm not at all," Claudia said. "I want nothing but love for her because she is an amazing person."

USA TODAY has reached out to Kellyanne Conway for comment.

Claudia has posted videos on TikTok suggesting that viewers leave bad reviews on Trump's properties and complaining that "our president for the next four years is either going to be a r@pi$t or a r@pi$t," likely a reference to multiple assault and harassment allegations against Trump and the allegation that Joe Biden assaulted a former staffer.

“I don’t support the pussy-grabbing president. Period. Piece of s--t. Period," Claudia said in a live TikTok video on Tuesday.

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are two of Claudia's idols, she said. She is also a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and has asked her TikTok viewers to push for the arrests of the police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot in her apartment by police in Louisville in March.

The self-described teen activist said that she decided to use her social media channels to advance more liberal causes after educating herself on issues such as marriage for same-sex couples and abortion.

"Growing up in a family where you're really only exposed to one side and your mom is a public figure working for some of the biggest Republican politicians in the nation, you know, 12-year-old me was wondering, 'Why? Why is my mom doing this?'

"'What does she believe in? Why does she believe this and why does she fight for this so much?' And so I started reading," she said.

Though Claudia says she doesn't think her mom has budged on most of her political opinions, she may have been influenced to support the Black Lives Matter movement in part because of her daughter's advocacy.