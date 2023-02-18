Kelsey Grammer says his daughter Spencer was 'upset' to be included in NY Magazine's nepo baby article

Spencer Grammer and Kelsey Grammer. Rich Polk/Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer said his daughter Spencer wasn't happy about being in NY Mag's nepo baby article.

Nepo babies are people in the entertainment industry with famous relatives or connections.

Kelsey and Spencer starred in the movie "The 12 Days of Christmas Eve" together on Lifetime.

In an appearance on NBC's "Hoda & Jenna" on Wednesday, Kelsey Grammer spoke about how his daughter Spencer felt about being included in New York Magazine's 2022 nepo baby article.

A "nepo baby" is defined as anyone who capitalizes on nepotism — via their famous relatives or helpful connections — to break into Hollywood or any other industry. The implication of the term is that these individuals are able to harness those connections and their own privilege in order to "bypass" less-connected individuals to get ahead.

"She was so upset because she said, 'I spent 25 years trying to be known for somebody other than your daughter.' And the first thing we do together, she gets hit for it," Grammer said on the show (the conversation starts around the 5:15-minute mark).

The New York Magazine article Grammer references helped fan the flames of the nepo baby conversation. In the article, writer Nate Jones breaks down the ins and outs of nepo babies in Hollywood, including notable nepo babies like Lily-Rose Depp (Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis), Jack Quaid (Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan), and Maya Hawke (Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman), among many others.

"A baby is a bundle of joy; a nepo baby is physical proof that meritocracy is a lie. We love them, we hate them, we disrespect them, we're obsessed with them," Jones writes in the article.

Spencer's role alongside her father in the Lifetime movie "The 12 Days of Christmas Eve" helped bring her name into the conversation. Before starring alongside Grammer in that role, however, Spencer acted in several movies and popular TV shows, including ABC Family's "Greek" (which aired from 2007 to 2011) and "Rick and Morty" (since 2013).

Towards the end of the "Hoda & Jenna" interview, Grammer — who has six other children — said he plans on working with his oldest daughter again soon.

"We're actually talking about making another movie with her, with me just sort of as a cameo in it, but about this other character sort of finding God again and Christmas and love," Grammer told the hosts.

Grammer was on the show to promote his new movie, the Christian film "Jesus Revolution," which comes out on February 24.

