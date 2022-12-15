Kelsey Harris Testimony on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Somehow Becomes More Confusing

Photo: AP Photo, Mona Shafer Edwards Instagram

“What happened between September and today that you forgot everything?” prosecutor Kathy Ta prompted Kelsey Harris, Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend and assistant during the second day of testimony in Tory Lanez’s felony assault trial. The question arrived as Harris continued to recant statements she’d given to prosecutors in recorded interviews in September 2022.



According to the prosecution, Harris originally corroborated Megan’s story that Lanez shot at Megan and threatened to shoot Harris on the night of July 12, 2020. On the stand, however, she’s walked back her prior statements and given largely inconclusive answers regarding the night’s events .

“In September, when you spoke with us, you gave us a lot of detailed statements about what happened, right?” Ta asked. Harris confirmed that she had and cited postpartum depression, a death in the family, and anxiety as the cause for her largely inconclusive testimony. “I told you what I’m going through,” Harris told Ta. This line of questioning wasn’t the only terse exchange in the Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday morning.

According to Law & Crime’s Meghann Cuniff, Ta began by reminding Harris that while she was protected by “use immunity,” as established on Wednesday, that immunity does not allow for perjury—meaning that if Harris lies on the stand, she could be charged with a crime. Ta then asked if Megan had been shot, as Harris previously stated.

“Again, her team told me she stepped on glass,” Harris testified. Ta, who has harkened back to the recorded interviews with Harris and played them for the court, then asked Harris to confirm that she did, in fact, text one of Megan’s security guards: “Help,’’ “Tory shot meg,’’ and “911.”

“That’s my assumption,” Harris responded. Ta also asked—for a second time—if Harris was the person who shot Megan. Again, she answered no.

Harris denied being contacted, bribed, or intimidated by Lanez’s defense team, but said she recalled Lanez mentioning one million dollars—as Megan did in Tuesday’s testimony. Though Judge David Herriford ruled that Harris’s recorded interview segments should not be considered evidence by jurors, the prosecution sought to play the 80-minute interview in full midway through Thursday’s proceedings. Judge Herriford also ruled that texts sent by Harris, specifically one that corroborated the prosecution’s account given during opening statements that Harris approached Lanez during the altercation and he assaulted her, could be shown in court. One such message reads: “Should I get a scan at urgent care? My chest is hurting...My left side, back & neck hurt, but that’s from the fighting & him dragging me out of the car by my hair.”

The jury also heard from the surgeon who removed bullet fragments from Megan’s feet prior to Harris’s continued testimony and cross-examination by Lanez’s defense.

This is a developing story.

