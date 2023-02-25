Kelsian Group (ASX:KLS) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) has announced that the dividend on 17th of March will be increased to A$0.075, which will be 7.1% higher than last year's payment of A$0.07 which covered the same period. This takes the dividend yield to 2.5%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Kelsian Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last payment made up 76% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 87.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 42% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Kelsian Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Kelsian Group's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.0732 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.165. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.5% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Kelsian Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Unfortunately, Kelsian Group's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that Kelsian Group has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

Our Thoughts On Kelsian Group's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Kelsian Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Kelsian Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

