Kelsian Group Limited's (ASX:KLS) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

Kelsian Group (ASX:KLS) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 6.6% over the last month. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Specifically, we decided to study Kelsian Group's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kelsian Group is:

8.3% = AU$53m ÷ AU$640m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.08.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Kelsian Group's Earnings Growth And 8.3% ROE

On the face of it, Kelsian Group's ROE is not much to talk about. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 9.3%, we may spare it some thought. On the other hand, Kelsian Group reported a moderate 11% net income growth over the past five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between Kelsian Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 11% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is KLS worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KLS is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Kelsian Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Kelsian Group has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 92%, meaning that it is left with only 7.6% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Kelsian Group has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 59% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Kelsian Group's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 12%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Kelsian Group's performance. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, its ROE and earnings retention is quite poor. So while the company has managed to grow its earnings in spite of this, we are unconvinced if this growth could extend, especially during troubled times. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

