Kelso man facing theft, burglary allegations in ilani casino heist

Apr. 29—A Kelso man who's barred from ilani allegedly made off with $12,500 in chips after breaking into the casino Tuesday morning, disguised in a gray wig and construction vest.

The alleged thief, identified by police as Lucas Daniel Levi Bunn, didn't make it far, however. He was found near a gas station on the other side of Interstate 5, where he was shocked by a stun gun and arrested, according to court records.

Bunn, 25, made a first appearance Wednesday via Zoom in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

Judge Emily Sheldrick set Bunn's bail at $15,000. He is set to be back in court May 12, court records show.

The heist began around 7:50 a.m. when Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency advised the authorities that a man was in the casino's high limits area using a drill to break into the chips table, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The man was thought to be Bunn, who was wearing a construction vest, the affidavit says. When security approached him, he ran from the casino, east toward I-5.

Clark County sheriff's deputies and Ridgefield police officers responded. A deputy advised that he was chasing the suspect near the Shell gas station, 2814 N.W. 319th St. He was detained shortly after.

The suspect was identified as Bunn by his driver's license. Officers found a Ryobi grinder and extra grinding wheels, a construction vest and 25, $500 chips in his possession. They also found a gray wig nearby, which security officers said he was wearing when initially contacted, the affidavit says.

Bunn was trespassed from ilani on Dec. 15, court records state, and has violated the barring at least twice.