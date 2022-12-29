Kelt Exploration Ltd.'s (TSE:KEL) top owners are individual investors with 57% stake, while 17% is held by hedge funds

Every investor in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 57% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And hedge funds on the other hand have a 17% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Kelt Exploration.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kelt Exploration?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Kelt Exploration does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Kelt Exploration's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It would appear that 17% of Kelt Exploration shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. GMT Capital Corp. is currently the largest shareholder, with 17% of shares outstanding. David Wilson is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds about 2.3% of the company stock. David Wilson, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Kelt Exploration

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Kelt Exploration Ltd.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$935m, and insiders have CA$159m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 57% stake in Kelt Exploration, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.



It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Kelt Exploration better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Kelt Exploration you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

