Kelvin Vickers convicted of murder of Rochester police officer, two others

A jury has convicted Kelvin Vickers Jr. of the July 2022 murder of a Rochester police officer, the wounding of another officer and the murders of two Rochester men the day before.

The jury determined that Vickers, a 22-year-old Boston man, ambushed Anthony Mazurkiewicz and his partner, Sino Seng, as the two sat in an undercover police van during a plainclothes detail on Bauman Street.

The two officers were detailed to the neighborhood as part of a police "tactical unit" looking for a car linked to a spate of likely drug-related violence. The tactical unit is often tasked with responses to areas where violence has escalated.

Specifically, Vickers was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree arson and multiple counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

The jury on Friday remained deadlocked on two other criminal charges that would require jurors to determine that Vickers likely knew Mazurkiewicz and Seng were police officers. Monroe County Court Judge Julie Hahn on Friday morning directed the jury to continue deliberations on those two criminal counts after the other verdicts were announced.

The charges jurors continue to deliberate on are aggravated murder of a police officer and attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, both felonies.

The homicides came during three days of mayhem and bloodshed in a city neighborhood that police say was the offspring of a turf war between rival drug-trafficking factions.

On July 19, the conflict allegedly led to an ambush and gunfight, with semiautomatic weapons sending neighbors scurrying for safety.

On July 20, Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand, were fatally shot and another man injured on North Clinton Avenue. Vickers, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson are accused of murder and attempted murder in those crimes. Vickers was tried separately.

On July 21, Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the police force, and his partner, Sino Seng, were working a plainclothes detail on Bauman Street, conducting surveillance in a 20-year-old Dodge Caravan van. They were looking for a vehicle linked to the violence when they were ambushed. Mazurkiewicz was killed and Seng wounded.

A teenager was also grazed by the gunfire on July 21 but chose not to testify at the trial. Prosecutors decided to drop charges related to that wounding.

Police found Vickers hiding in a crawlspace in an abandoned home near where Mazurkiewicz was killed and Seng wounded. A 9 mm handgun showed traces of Vickers' DNA and was linked to the violence through ballistics testing.

The gun was wrapped in clothing suspected to be Vickers'.

Vickers was allegedly brought to Rochester by one faction in the battle over marijuana trafficking. The violence between the two factions had grown so heated and intense that the question over whether he recognized police officers in the van was a murky one. It's likely, his defense lawyers contended, that Vickers and others were so on edge that they were rattled by an aged van that circled the block once then parked along the street.

During the trial, police testified about efforts to save the life of Mazurkiewicz after the shooting. Officer after officer struggled with the testimony, some growing tearful, some requiring long pauses before they could continue with the recollections of July 21, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Kelvin Vickers convicted of murder of Rochester officer, two others