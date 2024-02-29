Kelvin Vickers gets life sentence for killing Rochester police officer, two others

Kelvin Vickers Jr. was sentenced to life without parole for the 2022 murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and two other men.

A county court judge Thursday sentenced Kelvin Vickers Jr. to life without parole for the 2022 murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and two other men.

A jury in October convicted Vickers of the fatal shootings of Richard Collinge, MyJel Rand and Mazurkiewicz. Collinge and Rand were killed the night before Mazurkiewicz and his partner, Sino Seng, were ambushed in an undercover van on Bauman Street.

The jury in its verdict determined that Vickers likely knew he was shooting police officers. That verdict brings a life without parole sentence.

However, some time before a scheduled December sentencing, federal prosecutors alerted the District Attorney's Office that it had information from an ongoing investigation that could impact sentencing.

While that information has not been publicly released, it appears to be statements from a man who was with Vickers the night of the Mazurkiewicz homicide that would challenge the belief Vickers thought he was attacking police.

The December sentencing was postponed. Defense attorney Michael Schiano has since challenged the jury's verdict because of the new information.

When ambushed, the two officers were detailed to the neighborhood as part of a police "tactical unit" looking for a car linked to a spate of likely drug-related violence. The tactical unit is often tasked with responses to areas where violence has escalated.

On July 20, 2022, Collinge and Rand were fatally shot and another man injured on North Clinton Avenue. Vickers, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson were accused of murder and attempted murder in those crimes. Vickers was tried separately. Fulwiley and Robinson are scheduled to be tried next year.

Police found Vickers hiding in a crawlspace in an abandoned home near where Mazurkiewicz was killed and Seng wounded. A 9 mm handgun showed traces of Vickers' DNA and was linked to the violence through ballistics testing.

The gun was wrapped in clothing suspected to be Vickers.

Vickers was allegedly brought to Rochester by one faction in the battle over marijuana trafficking. The jury determined that Vickers likely knew there were police officers in the undercover van, a decision that made him eligible for the sentence of life without parole.

The jury agreed with prosecution arguments that Vickers engaged in a number of crimes that arose from the drug trafficking conflict, including arson.

