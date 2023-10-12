Kelvin Vickers verdict in killing of Rochester officer, two others expected Friday

A jury has reached verdicts on most of the criminal counts facing Kelvin Vickers Jr., accused of murdering three people, including a Rochester police officer.

The jury is deadlocked on two counts that would require a determination that Vickers likely knew he was shooting at police officers when Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot on July 21, 2022 and his partner, Rochester Officer Sino Seng was wounded.

The fact that the jury is now deliberating that question could mean Vickers has been found culpable of the shootings.

Court will resume at 9 a.m. Friday. County Court Judge Julie Hahn directed the jurors to return to continue deliberations over the remaining two counts.

The jury in Kelvin Vickers trial has reached verdict on most counts. Being sent back on remaining counts. Will provide more details shortly. — Gary Craig (@gcraig1) October 12, 2023

Vickers, 22, was accused of three homicides, including the fatal shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz, known to his colleagues as "Maz," on July 21.

The homicides came during three days of mayhem and bloodshed in a city neighborhood that police say was the offspring of a turf war between rival drug-trafficking factions.

On July 19, the conflict allegedly led toan ambush and gunfight, with semiautomatic weapons sending neighbors scurrying for safety.

On July 20, Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand, were fatally shot and another man injured on North Clinton Avenue. Vickers, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson are accused ofmurder and attempted murder in those crimes. Vickers is being tried separately.

On July 21, Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the police force, and his partner, Sino Seng, were working a plainclothes detailon Bauman Street, conducting surveillance in a 20-year-old Dodge Caravan van. They were looking for a vehicle linked to the violence when they were ambushed. Mazurkiewicz was killed and Seng wounded.

A teenager was also grazed by the gunfire on July 21 but chose not to testify at the trial. Prosecutors decided to drop charges related to that wounding.

