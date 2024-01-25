'Kemba' movie showing tonight at Harris-Stow State University
Harris-Stowe State University is presenting a special screening of the movie 'Kemba.'
The Pokémon Company said it's going to investigate a game "released in January 2024" and will "take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon."
HP Enterprise was infiltrated by Midnight Blizzard or Cozy Bear, a hacking group linked to Russian intelligence, the business IT company has revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
Dejan Milojević experienced a heart attack at a team dinner last week and died. He was 46.
Despite being the nation’s biggest killer for 100 years, a new survey finds many adults don’t know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.
Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were both nominated for Oscars – and “Barbie” received eight in total – but snubbed in Best Actress and Best Director categories. Fans have a lot of thoughts.
Tesla's once-leading solar business is in decline, according to the latest figures from its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings report. Although high interest rates slowed solar growth in some markets, Tesla's shrinkage came as the United States notched a record year overall; the U.S. added 33 gigawatts of solar capacity in 2023, per estimates from SEIA, a solar industry group. It was a bad year for Tesla solar — its worst since 2020.
Alinea Invest, a fintech app offering AI-powered wealth management aimed at Gen Z women, has $3.4 million in seed funding ahead of the launch of a virtual AI assistant that will help users with their investing needs. The fundraising comes on the heels of 225,000 downloads of Alinea's app, leading to a revenue run rate of $1.8 million, allowing the New York area startup's six-person team to operate profitably. Founded amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Alinea was created by co-founders Anam Lakhani and Eve Halimi, as well as CTO Daniel Nissenbaum who met at Barnard College and Columbia University.
With movie run times exceeding three hours, could intermissions have a place in modern-day cinema?
The new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker is $300 off right now, bringing the price down to $700. That represents a savings of 30 percent for one of our favorite gadgets to come out of CES 2024.
“So much of good TV is really complicated,” an expert told Yahoo Entertainment. “That's why something like 'Reacher' is so appealing."
Two people managed to swim out of a Jeep Patriot after it began falling into a 12-foot-long sinkhole in Vancouver, Washington.
Social Security was a prominent issue in the frenzied final days of the contest between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley in New Hampshire. Expect the same for the rest of this election year.
European Union lawmakers scrambling for the bloc to be a contender in the generative AI race are presenting a package of support measures aimed at charging up homegrown AI startups and scale ups. Artificial intelligence technologies -- and especially generative AI models which are trained on very large data-sets and have capabilities such as being able to parse natural language and produce text, imagery or audio on demand -- are being viewed as a key strategic area for the bloc's future competitiveness.
The stories you need to start your day: New Hampshire primary takeaways, Oscar snubs for ‘Barbie’ and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The dancer says her kids have "become such strong individuals through something that I really wouldn’t wish upon a lot of people."
Here are the key differences between credit unions and banks.
Score popular earbuds that 'rival AirPods' for $23, a highly rated water flosser for $22, a comfy romper for over 60% off and more.
Sahmyook University this week showcased some of the ongoing work the Seoul-based research institute is doing with Samsung on the robot exosuit front. There aren’t a ton of details surrounding EX1 (not to be confused with an old Samsung digital camera by the same name) at the moment, but there are some promising results here. Samsung has mostly played it close to the belt when discussing their robotics ambitions.
The trendy cups are selling out everywhere, but this limited-edition pick is still available. Shoppers say it's worth the hype.
A little over a month after its launch, Lego Fortnite's content was beginning to run dry for players who dove in headlong in December (present company included). First off, Lego Fortnite is making it easier to get around the map with the addition of launch pads, a predictable item for longtime Fortnite players but a welcome one nonetheless. The launch pads should make giant ugly staircases a relic of the past while alleviating some of the pain of traversing the game's massive procedurally generated maps without proper vehicles or steering wheels.