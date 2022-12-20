Kemerer announces plans to run for municipal court judge

Michael Kemerer

Michael Kemerer, Mansfield's first assistant law director, has announced he is running for municipal court judge.

Kemerer received notification earlier this month from the Richland County Board of Elections that his candidacy petition was approved.

“I enjoy what I do, and I’m making a difference, so the decision to run for judge is not one I take lightly. From speeding tickets and domestic violence to evictions and small claims, over 20,000 cases come through the Municipal Court every year," Kemerer said in a news release. "I’ve worked in this court for 16 years, so I’ve seen firsthand how many lives this court impacts. I know how important it is that control of the court is placed into capable, fiscally responsible, compassionate hands that have shown a dedication to Richland County’s citizens."

Current Judges Jerry Ault and Frank Ardis are prohibited from running again because of age limits.

Before coming to Richland County and working in Mansfield Municipal Court, Kemerer was previously employed at Toledo Municipal Court Prosecutor’s Office under a COVAW (Crimes of Violence Against Women) grant. He assisted with the prosecution of domestic violence cases.

Kemerer has handled thousands of muni court cases

The experience he gained in Toledo allowed him to join the criminal division of the Mansfield Law Director’s Office in 2006. Within one year of joining the office, he was promoted to the supervisory first assistant position that he holds today.

During his tenure with the law director's office, Kemerer has handled thousands of cases in Mansfield Municipal Court.

“From finding treatment for the addicted to protecting the rights of victims of crime, this court has the potential to make a positive impact in countless people’s lives. This ability to make a difference is why I became an attorney in the first place, and why I’m running for the bench," Kemerer said in the news release. "I wholeheartedly believe in furthering the court’s mission to give everyone access to professional, fair and impartial treatment while protecting the Constitutional rights of all citizens. I’ve spent my career in public service doing good for others and will continue to serve the public to the fullest of my ability.”

Story continues

Kemerer has worked closely with numerous county agencies that provide direct care and services to local residents, including the Mansfield Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Mansfield Fire Department, Richland County Humane Society, Richland County Dog Warden’s Office, Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District, Mansfield Department of Codes and Permits, township zoning inspectors, Richland County Building Department, Richland Public Health, Mansfield Tax Department, Bellville Police Department, and METRICH Enforcement Unit.

He says his experience has afforded him an impressive body of experience that few attorneys can boast within the county.

Outside of the courtroom, Kemerer has contributed to the county in a number of ways. He has worked at North Central State College as an adjunct faculty member, is employed as Bellville’s criminal solicitor, serves on the board of Mansfield Memorial Homes, is a member of the Rotary Club of Mansfield and volunteers as an adviser for Buckeye Boys State.

He has also been a member of the Sacred Heart School Board and volunteers at The Shelby Foundation where his wife, Carrie, is the executive director.

While Kemerer says he has cherished making a difference in the law director’s office and his ability to help where and when able, he’ll be the first to admit Richland County has given him back far more than he could have ever imagined.

In 2007, he met the love of his life, a woman from Shelby. Soon after meeting, he and Carrie (née Rietschlin) were married. They have a son, Jude.

Kemerer said, “I have a history of public service and have demonstrated my commitment to others. I love this community that my wife, my son, and I call home, and this is where I can make a difference.”

To learn more about Michael Kemerer, visit michaelkemerer.com.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Michael Kemerer to run for Mansfield Municipal Court judge