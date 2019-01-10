Kemet (KEM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kemet (KEM) closed the most recent trading day at $18.67, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronic capacitor maker had lost 1.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.69% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 1.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KEM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2019. In that report, analysts expect KEM to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $353.36 million, up 15.32% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +90.86% and +15.73%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KEM should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. KEM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KEM has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.57 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.51, so we one might conclude that KEM is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KEM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



