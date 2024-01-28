Kemi Badenoch: Tory leadership plotters are not my friends

Kemi Badenoch says most members of the public are not interested in 'Westminster tittle tattle' - Jeff Overs/BBC/PA

Tory leadership plotters who want Kemi Badenoch to replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister “are not my friends”, she has insisted.

The Business Secretary said that she “fully supported” Mr Sunak and told rebels who wanted to oust him to “stop messing around”.

Ms Badenoch is considered to be one of the possible favourites to become the next Tory leader, as she has on several occasions topped the popularity rankings of Conservative Cabinet ministers.

But speaking of those who would want to see her replace Mr Sunak, she said: “They need to stop messing around and get behind the leader.”

She told Sky News: “The fact of the matter is most people in the country are not interested in all of this Westminster tittle tattle and quite frankly the people who keep putting my name in there are not my friends.

“They don’t care about me, they don’t care about my family or what this would entail, they are just stirring.”

Her comments come after Sir Simon Clarke, a former Cabinet minister, called for Mr Sunak to resign earlier this week.

The former housing secretary wrote in The Telegraph that with the current Prime Minister in place the party was heading for an electoral “massacre”.

Ms Badenoch revealed that she called Sir Simon after his article was published, and asked him “what on earth he was doing”.

The Business Secretary told the BBC: “One person wrote an article saying that he was unhappy. I called him after that and asked him what on earth he was doing because this is exactly the sort of thing that we have to stop doing in public.”

She added: “We can have private discussions about what is going wrong. And I actually think it is healthy for us to have a debate, for there to not be a debate is unhealthy.

“But to play all that in front of the public is contributing to the belief that we are more focused on internal matters than external matters. That is not true. We are very much focused on the priorities of the country.”

Ms Badenoch denied that she had held any discussions with rebels who wanted to rid the party of Mr Sunak.

When asked whether she could confirm that she had not been in contact with any of the rebels, she said: “Apart from calling Simon (Clarke) to tell him to stop what he was doing? Absolutely.”

Kemi Badenoch is considered to be one of the possible favourites to become the next Tory leader - Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Ms Badenoch further urged her party that it needed to stop “treating prime ministers as if they are disposable”.

She told Sky News: “‘Oh, the polls aren’t doing so well, so let’s toss someone else and find another person’ – that’s quite wrong

“We should not be trying to drag out prime ministers on the basis of a popularity contest and polling on websites.”

Recent polling results from YouGov found that voters in more than three quarters of parliamentary seats would prefer Sir Keir Starmer as prime minister over Mr Sunak, and his popularity sunk to an all time low last month.

However, the Business Secretary refused to rule out her own leadership ambitions in the future, telling the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that “you never really know these things until you’re in the moment”.

When asked whether she still held leadership aspirations, she said: “I did – in July ‘22. I did stand and I lost.

“If you’d asked me two years ago, in January 2022, I would have laughed it off and said it was a completely crazy idea. You never really know these things until you’re in the moment. What I would remind people is that after Liz Truss left, I stood, I stood up and said I’m not running again, Rishi is the person who should do the job.”