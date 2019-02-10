Will Kemira Oyj’s (HEL:KEMIRA) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

On 31 December 2018, Kemira Oyj (HEL:KEMIRA) announced its earnings update. Overall, analysts seem fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 28% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 22%. By 2020, we can expect Kemira Oyj’s bottom line to reach €122m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €95m. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Kemira Oyj. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 7 analysts covering KEMIRA is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of KEMIRA’s earnings growth over these next few years.

HLSE:KEMIRA Future Profit February 10th 19 More

By 2022, KEMIRA’s earnings should reach €149m, from current levels of €95m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 14%. This leads to an EPS of €0.98 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.58. With a current profit margin of 3.7%, this movement will result in a margin of 5.2% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Kemira Oyj, there are three fundamental aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Kemira Oyj worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Kemira Oyj is currently mispriced by the market.

