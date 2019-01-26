Is Kemira Oyj (HEL:KEMIRA) Potentially Underrated?

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Kemira Oyj (HEL:KEMIRA) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. KEMIRA is a dependable dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Kemira Oyj here.

Adequate balance sheet average dividend payer

KEMIRA’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that KEMIRA manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. KEMIRA appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.22x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

HLSE:KEMIRA Historical Debt January 26th 19 More

KEMIRA rewards its shareholders with attractive dividend yield, exceeding the low-risk savings rate, which is able to compensate investors for taking on the risk of holding a risky stock over a riskless asset. That said, please remember that dividend yields are a function of stock prices and corporate profits, both of which can be volatile.

HLSE:KEMIRA Historical Dividend Yield January 26th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Kemira Oyj, there are three essential factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for KEMIRA’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for KEMIRA’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has KEMIRA’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of KEMIRA? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



