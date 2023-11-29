Kemp names first female chief of staff in Georgia history as current chief moves to Georgia Power

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s Chief of Staff, Trey Kilpatrick, will be leaving public service to join Georgia Power as the Senior Vice President for External Affairs.

When Kilpatrick moves to the power company on Jan. 15, 2024, Kemp announced that the current deputy chief of staff, Lauren Curry, will take his place, becoming the first woman in state history to permanently hold the position.

Continuing the shuffle of positions at the governor’s office, Brad Bohannon, director of government affairs, will move into Curry’s position as deputy chief of staff.

The governor’s office announced the moves Tuesday, thanking Kilpatrick, Curry and Bohannon.

“Over the last three years, Trey’s dedicated leadership as Chief of Staff has enabled our administration to deliver on the promises I made to the people of our state and keep Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Kemp said in a statement. “After an exemplary career in public service, the Kemp family, the Governor’s Office staff who worked alongside him around the clock, and the countless people who interacted with Trey during his time in our administration are all deeply grateful for his years of service and excited for him as he enters the private sector.”

The governor also thanked Curry and Bohannon for their continued service in the governor’s office.

Both Curry and Bohannon have worked in public service for several years, dating all the way back to former Gov. Sonny Perdue in Curry’s case and former Congressman Lynn Westmoreland for Bohannon.

The two are also both graduates from the University of Georgia.

Before working with Kemp, Curry was previously the Deputy Director of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, Chief of Staff for the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Director of Public and Governmental Affairs at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Special Projects Director at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and Press Assistant to Perdue, according to state officials.

When she began working for Kemp, she started as the Chief Operating Officer and Director of Government Affairs and Policy.

Bohannon, currently in Curry’s previous role, has worked as the vice president of government affairs at the Georgia Lottery, as well as working on government relations with Georgia EMC before working in the governor’s office.

Curry and Bohannon will begin their new roles in the governor’s office on Jan. 15, 2024, upon Kilpatrick’s exit.

