Kemp proposes raises, bonuses for more than 300K teachers, state workers
Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp addressed the full Georgia General Assembly, sharing his review of 2023 and plans for 2024 in his annual State of the State speech.
Included in the address was a set of legislative priorities for Georgia, including the state budget plan.
The governor’s budget report includes commentary on the proposal.
“Therefore, I have included $306 million in my Amended FY 2024 budget to provide a $1,000 pay supplement for all state employees and K-12 teachers, and $630 million in FY 2025 to provide a 4% cost-of-living adjustment to state employees and a $2,500 salary increase for our K-12 teachers and other certified employees,” the report said.
In additional details, the Kemp proposal includes another year with $1,000 retention bonuses for state educators, as well as a 4% cost of living adjustment, capped at $3,000 per person.
The funding recommendation shows a $75,355 planned amount for the proposed salary supplement, the recruitment and retention bonus. For the proposed raises, Kemp’s budget plan shows more than $239,000.
The budget also earmarks funding to expand educator recruitment at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It also contains a planned increased to the employer contribution rate when it comes to the Georgia Teachers Retirement System. If passed, the proposed budget would increase the contribution rate from 19.98% to 20.78%.
Also included in the plan is a $244 million boost for health insurance to K-12 teachers in Georgia.
“The FY 2025 budget provides $244 million to our local K-12 schools for health insurance for our teachers to cover the cost of quality healthcare without requiring reductions in coverage or further increases in their out-of-pocket costs,” the Kemp budget report said.
Similar bonuses and raises are also proposed for state employees.
