Kemp responds to VHS shooting hoax

Nov. 30—VALDOSTA — Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement confirming the FBI is investigating a series of school shooting hoaxes across Southeast Georgia in an act he deems "domestic terrorism".

All schools within the Valdosta City School System were placed under lockdown following reports of an active shooter at the Valdosta High School campus.

According to a statement by VCSC officials, there were no shootings at VHS, and no injuries have been reported.

Similar incidents were reported in Savannah and Brunswick.

Kemp's statement regarding the false reports:

"The security of schools across multiple coastal counties was unexpectedly put to the test this morning due to a cruel hoax.

"Law enforcement across all levels immediately sprang into action. They did not hesitate to rush toward potential danger to protect our children. Within five minutes of the first emergency call at the first school, state troopers were in the building, combing for any threats. I want to thank every law enforcement entity involved in today's emergency responses.

"As the father of three daughters, the possibility of an active school shooter is a concern that I ask God to guard against every day. That is why we provided $30,000 for campus security to every single public school in the state my first year in office and why we have followed up with further school security grants since then. By the end of this year, we will also have trained over 400 school resource officers and provided them with further supports.

"Rest assured, for the criminals who orchestrated these hoaxes, we will go after them with every single resource available. The FBI is actively investigating these acts of domestic terrorism, and we will continue to diligently work with them to see these culprits are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."