Kemp, Walker, Sanders among GOP primary winners

Georgia Republicans nominated Governor Brian Kemp for a second term and picked Herschel Walker to run for the U.S. Senate. Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams, while Walker will try to unseat Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. (May 25)

