Kempner Capital Management Inc. Buys LyondellBasell Industries NV, Fidelity National ...

Galveston, TX, based Investment company Kempner Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys LyondellBasell Industries NV, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Amgen Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Roche Holding AG, Deutsche Telekom AG, Continental AG, Credit Suisse Group AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kempner Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Kempner Capital Management Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LYB, FIS, AMGN, SWKS,

Added Positions: VIAC, LMT, MRK, BSM,

Reduced Positions: T, AYI, CFR, JCI, DD,

Sold Out: RHHBY, DTEGY, CTTAY, CS, VTSCY,





These are the top 5 holdings of KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.

Lincoln National Corp (LNC) - 159,214 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% General Motors Co (GM) - 176,939 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) - 62,026 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.31% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 153,699 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Citigroup Inc (C) - 104,607 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%

New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)





Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 26,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)





Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 21,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)





Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $232.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 9,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)





Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $152.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 9,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)



Kempner Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 54.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 131,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)



Kempner Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 48.46%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $373.957500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)



Kempner Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 33.77%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 53,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)



Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $46.7 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.64.

Sold Out: Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY)



Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Deutsche Telekom AG. The sale prices were between $17.61 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.77.

Sold Out: Continental AG (CTTAY)



Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Continental AG. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $11.23.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)



Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $9.14 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Sold Out: Vitesco Technologies Group AG (VTSCY)



Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vitesco Technologies Group AG. The sale prices were between $8.66 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $10.56.





