Ken Auletta: John Carreyrou did a 'brilliant job of exposing Elizabeth Holmes'

In 2014, the Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou began investigating the biotech startup Theranos. Its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, claimed the company had revolutionary technology that could run sophisticated medical tests on patients with just one drop of blood.

The more Carreyrou probed, the more he grew skeptical of Holmes’ claims. Eventually, he wrote a series of damning stories that revealed Holmes to be a fraud. Four years later, he published “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup," a New York Times best-selling book covering the rise and fall of her company.

But Carreyrou was not the first to tell Holmes’ story. Earlier in 2014, Ken Auletta had profiled her in the New Yorker in an article titled "Blood, Simpler." On a recent episode of Influencers with Yahoo Finance’s Editor-in Chief, Andy Serwer, Auletta complimented Carreyrou’s reporting.

“John Carreyrou did a brilliant job of exposing Elizabeth Holmes — I did not.” Auletta told Yahoo Finance.

Elizabeth Holmes founded Theranos in 2003 while still just a student at Stanford University. At 19 years old, she dropped out of school to concentrate on the start-up full time. Her company’s main product, the Edison, could ostensibly run a series of advanced medical tests with just one drop of blood.

Holmes collected over $700 million from venture capitalists and ultimately grew the company to a staggering $9 billion valuation, according to Forbes. Widely praised for her achievements, she appeared on the cover of the New York Times Style Magazine and Fortune, among others. Meanwhile, she gained the support of powerful men like George Shultz, the former Secretary of State, who sat on Theranos’ board and Henry Kissinger, whose estate lawyer helped the company gather nearly $400 million in investments, according to reporting by Bloomberg.

When Ken Auletta profiled Holmes, he did not reveal her business to be a lie. But one odd detail caught his attention. She couldn't explain how her blood-testing device worked.

“I asked her six different times,” Auletta remembered. “I said, 'Tell me what happens to the nanotainer of drops of blood when you put it in your machine.' And six different times she gave me gobbledygook, which I described as comically opaque.”

'I did not produce the goods that he did'

While it failed to expose Holmes, Auletta’s story caught John Carreyrou’s attention. The reporter later said he sensed Auletta’s implicit misgivings and felt suspicious of the notion that a college dropout could revolutionize blood diagnostics technology, according to reporting by Vanity Fair. Later, a source tipped him off to Theranos' wrongdoing.

“I had some skepticism. And John picked up on that,” Auletta remarked.

Carreyrou eventually discovered that Theranos was using traditional blood tests instead of the Edison, which he learned often produced inaccurate results and couldn't perform many of the tests the company said it could. With the help of several whistleblowers, he eventually published a series of stories revealing Theranos’ deception.

“John picked up on that and a brilliant job he did. But I didn't nail her fraud,” Auletta reflected. “And he did. So, when I look back on that, yeah, I did a profile of her, but I did not produce the goods that he did.”

Theranos paid to settle several investor lawsuits and ultimately, ceased operations in 2018. In January, a federal jury found Holmes guilty of four counts of defrauding investors. She's due to be sentenced on Nov. 18., with each of her charges carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years.

