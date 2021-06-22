Ken Block is selling his 1977 Ford F-150 for $1.1 million and it might be worth it

Used pickup truck prices have risen dramatically in recent years, but this is ridiculous.

A 1977 Ford F-150 owned by racing and stunt driver Ken Block is currently on sale for $1.1 million.

OK, it's not exactly a factory stock model. The pickup was built by Detroit Speed on a custom tube frame chassis and is powered by the turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 from a Ford GT Le Mans race car tuned to a raucous 914. hp.

The low riding all-wheel-drive pickup is nicknamed the Hoonitruck and was used in two videos from Block's popular Gymkhana YouTube series.

In Climbkhana 2 Block used it to drift up China's Tianmen Mountain, which is billed as one of the world's most dangerous roads.

Block was a member of the Ford Performance team from 2010 until earlier this year and is throwing in a spare engine and other parts to sweeten the deal. Unfortunately, there's no room in the bed to carry them home.

In fact, there's no bed.