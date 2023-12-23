Ken Bridges: A quick history of Christmas

Millions of people around the world rejoice as Christmas approaches. It is a time of family, friendship, gifts, and songs. In 2022, Americans spent $178 billion on Christmas. This year, more than 115 million Americans are expected to travel to celebrate the holiday.

In the United States, Christmas traditions have changed steadily over the years; and millions still hold faithful to the original purpose of veneration of the birth of Christ and celebrating the message of peace and harmony.

Early Christians celebrated Easter more with the death and resurrection of Jesus as the embodiment of Christian ideals. However, by the fourth century AD, the birth of Jesus also began to be noted with special church observances also, quite literally, the "Christ Mass."

However, it was a matter of some debate when it should be observed. Some marked the birth of Christ on March 28, while others noted Nov. 18. Neither the Roman Empire nor Hebrew officials in Judea kept birth records, so there was no certainty as to the particular day. In the early centuries after the crucifixion of Christ, Christians faced brutal persecutions, torture, and executions for their faith, so the message of Christ's birth and the promise of God became more important than the particular calendar day.

After the legalization of Christianity within the Roman Empire in the fourth century, Pope Julius I declared around AD 350 that Dec. 25 would be the official observance, but it was only a special church service and not seen as a gift-giving occasion. The Christmas Eve mass or communion service is still an important Christmas tradition for many American families and Christians worldwide.

By the sixteenth century, Christmas slowly became more than a church service. The tradition of the Christmas tree originated in Germany in the 1500s when candles were attached to evergreen trees. In Germany especially, the day became a celebration noted for singing, parties, feasts, and drinking. The Puritans who arrived in New England in the early 1600s were appalled by such displays, which they considered sinful. As a result, Puritan leaders banned observances of Christmas well into the eighteenth century. In Massachusetts, Christmas was against the law for more than 20 years in the late 1600s.

In fact, it was knowledge of the differences by which New Englanders and Germans typically observed the day that inspired George Washington to cross the Delaware River on Christmas Night 1776 to stage a surprise attack on the Hessian outpost at Trenton, New Jersey. After a brutal series of losses that summer and fall, Washington knew he had to turn the war around. He knew the German mercenaries the British had hired to pursue them would be too distracted by their own Christmas parties to suspect an attack during winter. At dawn on Dec. 26, he surprised and overwhelmed the exhausted and hungover Hessian revelers to change the course of history.

German settlers brought many Christmas traditions to the United States, particularly Christmas trees by the late 1700s. A number of notable Christmas carols, such as “Silent Night” and "O Christmas Tree," were originally German.

But Christmas as a holiday emerged slowly. Louisiana was the first to declare Christmas a state holiday in 1837, and only a handful of states followed suit within the next few years. It did not become a federal holiday until 1870.

Even the tradition of exchanging gifts did not emerge immediately. However, the gift-giving tradition expanded rapidly in the 1820s and 1830s, with merchants quickly looking to capitalize on the holiday. Writers such as English novelist Charles Dickens with A Christmas Carol (1843) and American writer Clement Clarke Moore with "A Visit from St. Nicholas" (1823) helped popularize Christmas as a gift-giving time. Christmas trees began to be sold widely across the North in the 1850s, with the first electric Christmas lights sold in 1882, but many families did not have Christmas trees until the early 1900s and most ornaments were handmade.

The day's message of peace was not lost. On Christmas Eve 1814, American and British diplomats signed a peace treaty ending the War of 1812. A century later, on Christmas Day 1914, Allied and German troops staged an impromptu cease-fire during World War I to mark the spirit of Christmas.

Christmas is celebrated today even in non-Christian households as the spirit of giving and peace has transcended its original religious meaning for some. Far from the shopping crowds, Christmas still has a magical place in the hearts of young and old alike. In a quiet moment, many remember that Christmas is still a time of generosity for others. And Christmas is still a time of peace in our hearts and in the world, as we are reminded of the gift of one precious life, of brotherhood, and of the harmony for which the holiday was born.

Ken Bridges is a writer, historian and native Texan. He holds a doctorate from the University of North Texas. Bridges can be reached by email at drkenbridges@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Ken Bridges: A quick history of Christmas