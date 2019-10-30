Ken Fisher Continues to Buy PayPal, Caterpillar

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), the CEO and chief investment officer of Fisher Investments, bought shares of the following stocks in both the second and third quarters.


AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

The guru increased his position by 101.96% in the second quarter and then boosted it by 778.42% in the third quarter.

63672cdd9467e3a8d741ed8385d61b84.png

The dispensing systems company has a market cap of $7.59 billion. Its revenue of $2.83 billion has grown at an average rate of 2% per annum over the last five years.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.14%.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fisher increased his stake by 11.06% in the second quarter and boosted it 28,294.48% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.31% in the portfolio.

e5bf26920b5075be582bf49930a7676e.png

The railroad operator has a market cap of $55.08 billion. Its revenue of $12.19 billion has grown at an average annual rate of 2.50% over the last five years.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Fisher with 0.53% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.38% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

The investor boosted his holding by 116.22% in the second quarter and by 8,442.19% in the third quarter. The stock has a total weight of 0.75% in the portfolio.

18ac199eccfdb4a4341b7e1439d1e7e8.png

The company, which manufactures heavy construction and mining equipment, has a market cap of $79.51 billion. Its revenue of $54.99 billion has fallen 6.10% on average every year over the last five years.

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)' foundation trust is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 2% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.67% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31%.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

In the second quarter, the guru increased his holding by 11.29% and then boosted it by 4,456.9% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.01% in the portfolio.

bcbbe2bf72d83ea06d6398220a47a4f3.png

The provider of diesel and natural gas engines, electric power generation systems and engine-related products has a market cap of $27.95 billion. Its revenue of $24.29 billion has grown 8.10% on average every year over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Hotchkis & Wiley with 1.67% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.47%.

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

Fisher bolstered his position by 14.63% in the second quarter and by 135.1% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.01% in the portfolio.

a199c058d18620f32fe6861179306524.png

The independent investment bank has a market cap of $3.01 billion. Its revenue of $2.11 billion has grown at an average annual rate of 18.60% over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Simons' firm with 1.37% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49%, Fisher with 0.33% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

In the second quarter, the guru raised his stake by 2.9% and by 609.22% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.50% in the portfolio.

668611f871f696d923a604a332dcf54d.png

The electronic payment solutions provider has a market cap of $123.29 billion. Its revenue of $17.03 billion has grown 18.40% on average every year over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.37% and Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fisher increased his position by 40.17% in the second quarter and by 671.07% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.04% in the portfolio.

f125ddd53ac1f1ad301c9ca7bb073fed.png

The company, which develops IT software for enterprise-level customers, has a market cap of $45.46 billion. Its revenue of $3.22 billion has grown at an average annual rate of 35.40% over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.39% of outstanding shares, followed by Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.52%, Segalas with 0.80% and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.73%.

Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP)

In the second quarter, the guru increased his holding by 11.03% and boosted it 15,152.83% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.32% in the portfolio.

fc1bbc401b399426e9cd70f100c1aae7.png

The railroad operator has a market cap of $118.15 billion. Its revenue of $22.25 billion has grown 3.40% on average every year over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Mandel with 0.68% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment with 0.48% and PRIMECAP Management with 0.37%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

