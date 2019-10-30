Ken Fisher Continues to Buy PayPal, Caterpillar

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), the CEO and chief investment officer of Fisher Investments, bought shares of the following stocks in both the second and third quarters.





AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

The guru increased his position by 101.96% in the second quarter and then boosted it by 778.42% in the third quarter.

The dispensing systems company has a market cap of $7.59 billion. Its revenue of $2.83 billion has grown at an average rate of 2% per annum over the last five years.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.14%.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fisher increased his stake by 11.06% in the second quarter and boosted it 28,294.48% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.31% in the portfolio.

The railroad operator has a market cap of $55.08 billion. Its revenue of $12.19 billion has grown at an average annual rate of 2.50% over the last five years.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Fisher with 0.53% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.38% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

The investor boosted his holding by 116.22% in the second quarter and by 8,442.19% in the third quarter. The stock has a total weight of 0.75% in the portfolio.

The company, which manufactures heavy construction and mining equipment, has a market cap of $79.51 billion. Its revenue of $54.99 billion has fallen 6.10% on average every year over the last five years.

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)' foundation trust is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 2% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.67% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31%.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

In the second quarter, the guru increased his holding by 11.29% and then boosted it by 4,456.9% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.01% in the portfolio.

The provider of diesel and natural gas engines, electric power generation systems and engine-related products has a market cap of $27.95 billion. Its revenue of $24.29 billion has grown 8.10% on average every year over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Hotchkis & Wiley with 1.67% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.47%.

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

Fisher bolstered his position by 14.63% in the second quarter and by 135.1% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.01% in the portfolio.

