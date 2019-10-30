Ken Fisher's Top 5 Buys for the 3rd Quarter

Prolific investor Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), leader of Fisher Asset Management, disclosed his third-quarter portfolio earlier this week, listing 71 new holdings.





Founded in 1979, the guru's Camas, Washington-based firm approaches investing with the belief that supply and demand exclusively determine stock prices, and investors can only gain an advantage through finding information that is not widely known by the markets or by interpreting information differently. The firm uses a framework called The Four Market Conditions to help determine the appropriate investment strategy for the current environment.

Based on these criteria, the investor's five largest buys for the quarter were Airbus SE (EADSY), Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Exchange-Traded Fund (NASDAQ:BOTZ), Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Airbus

Fisher invested in 719,008 shares of Airbus, dedicating 0.03% of the equity portfolio to the holding. The stock traded for an average price of $34.76 per share during the quarter.

The French aircraft manufacturer has a $108.63 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $35.01 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-book ratio of 13.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The Peter Lynch chart shows the stock is trading below its fair value, suggesting it is undervalued.

GuruFocus rated Airbus' financial strength 5 out of 10. Although the company has adequate interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 1.37 warns it could be in danger of going bankrupt.

The company's profitability scored a 7 out of 10 rating, driven by margins and returns that outperform over half of its competitors, a high Piotroski F-Score of 7, which indicates operations are healthy, and consistent earnings and revenue growth. Airbus also has a business predictability rank of three out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank typically see their stocks gain an average of 8.2% per annum over a 10-year period.

The guru holds 0.02% of Airbus' outstanding U.S.-listed shares.

Global Payments

The investor picked up 199,149 shares of Global Payments, allocating 0.03% of the equity portfolio to the position. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $163.24 per share.

Headquartered in Atlanta, the company, which provides payment technology and software solutions, has a market cap of $48.97 billion; its shares were trading around $164.26 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-book ratio of 6.46 and a price-sales ratio of 7.26.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is overvalued.

As a result of issuing approximately $1.1 billion in new long-term debt over the past three years, Global Payments' financial strength was rated 4 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition, the company has weak interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 3.47, however, suggests the company is in good financial standing.

The company's profitability fared better, scoring a 9 out of 10 rating on the back of operating margin expansion, strong returns that outperform over half of its industry peers and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5, which indicates business conditions are stable. Despite recording a decline in revenue per share over the past 12 months, Global Payments has a 3.5-star business predictability rank. GuruFocus says companies with this rank typically see their stocks gain an average of 9.3% per year.