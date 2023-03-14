Ken Griffin Joins Bank Rescue Critics Warning of Moral Hazard

2
Ambereen Choudhury and Richard Frost
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The US government’s emergency backstop of its financial system after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse has earned praise from prominent names including Larry Summers and Bill Ackman.

Most Read from Bloomberg

But after a frantic weekend that saw the Federal Reserve and Joe Biden’s administration take extreme measures to protect depositors at SVB and the rest of the nation’s banks, a small but vocal group are emerging as critics of the rescue package.

Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of hedge fund Citadel, told the Financial Times the US government shouldn’t have intervened to protect all depositors at the Santa Clara-based bank.

“The US is supposed to be a capitalist economy, and that’s breaking down before our eyes,” Griffin, a major Republican donor, told the FT on Monday. “There’s been a loss of financial discipline with the government bailing out depositors in full.”

Billionaire quant investor Cliff Asness tweeted on Monday that regulators have created moral hazard and “it ain’t ok.”

The rescue has “greatly reduced” the incentive for depositors to think about the risks of where they put their money, wrote Asness, co-founder of AQR Capital Management LLC and a proponent of limited government.

Carson Block, the founder of trading firm Muddy Waters Capital, said the government shouldn’t “bail out” the uninsured deposits at SVB because it rewards “mass failures” of risk management.

“Corporate depositors, in particular, should be expected to manage their counterparty risks,” Block, who often makes money when markets fall, wrote in statement dated Sunday which he tweeted. “Bailing out uninsured depositors at SVB, which are mostly corporates, further infantilizes markets by sending the message that such risk management is anachronistic.”

SVB’s seizure Friday, the biggest US bank failure since the financial crisis, was precipitated by fleeing depositors and sent shock waves across the global financial system.

Regulators took measures to shore up deposits Sunday, in conjunction with an announcement that New York’s Signature Bank failed. Both collapses followed the news last week that fellow crypto-friendly bank Silvergate Capital Corp. would wind down.

Gundlach, Ackman Weigh Impact of Fed’s Bank Rescue on Markets

Biden has said no losses would be borne by taxpayers and that those responsible for the banks’ collapses would be held accountable.

“Investors in the banks will not be protected,” he said. “They knowingly took a risk and when the risk didn’t pay off investors lose their money. That’s how capitalism works.”

Economist Nouriel Roubini questioned the logic of protecting depositors at Signature Bank, writing in a tweet that the move was the “mother” of all moral hazards.

Roubini, who has earned the nickname “Dr Doom” for his bearish views of the global economy, is a critic of cryptocurrencies, calling them “purely speculative asset bubbles.”

As of March 8, Signature Bank still held $16.5 billion in crypto-related deposits.

“All banks doing crypto biz are collapsing,” Roubini, who’s also CEO of Roubini Macro Associates LLC, wrote in another tweet. “Good riddance.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Powerful UAE Royal’s Firm Mulls Takeover of SVB’s UK Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Group, an investment firm controlled by a top Abu Dhabi royal, is considering a possible takeover of the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank following its collapse last week, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesBo

  • Silicon Valley Bank parent company and top executives sued after collapse - latest updates

    The parent company of Silicon Valley Bank and two of its top executives have been sued by shareholders over the collapse of the tech-focussed lender.

  • French retailer Casino selling down stake in Brazil's Assai

    PARIS (Reuters) -Casino on Tuesday launched a sale of shares in Brazilian supermarket chain Assai as the French supermarket operator presses on with cutting its debt. Casino said it would be selling 12.9% of Assai's share capital, representing 174 million shares. The French company said the sale formed part of its previously announced plans to sell assets.

  • Funds Bid for Stakes in Startups Banked by SVB at Steep Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Venture, hedge and secondary funds are bidding for stakes in startups with banking ties to SVB Financial Group’s failed Silicon Valley Bank at a steep discount.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesTreasuries Surge as Traders Recalibrate Rate Bets: Markets WrapSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks Fail

  • Jeffrey Gundlach Predicts Fed Will Pause Rate Hikes After March

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said on CNBC that he expects next week’s Federal Reserve meeting to mark the last rate hike for the year, adding that anything higher than a 25 basis-point rise could damage the central bank’s credibility.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If Y

  • Global Financial Stocks Lose $465 Billion on SVB Impact Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- Global financial stocks have lost $465 billion in market value in two days as investors cut exposure to lenders from New York to Japan in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $250,000Signature Seized by Regulators as Pa

  • Pfizer ‘to battle cancer’ with Seagen merger, CEO Albert Bourla says

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the acquisition of biotechnology company Seagen, the next generation of cancer breakthrough treatments, and the outlook for profit growth.

  • SVB Collapse: Biden Says Failed-Bank Managers to Be Fired, Regulations Tightened

    U.S. regulators have unveiled an emergency plan to guarantee the deposits of two banks that they closed within 48 hours.

  • Credit Suisse executive board will not receive a bonus for 2022

    Credit Suisse group's executive board took home 32.2 million Swiss francs ($35.27 million) in fixed compensation while collectively forgoing a bonus for the first time in more than 15 years, the Swiss bank said in its annual report published on Tuesday. In February, Credit Suisse Group reported that 2022 was its biggest annual loss since the 2008 global financial crisis after rattled clients pulled billions from the bank, and it warned that a further "substantial" loss would come this year. Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner earned 2.5 million francs in 2022, including for his role at Credit Suisse before taking over as CEO in July.

  • Broker TP ICAP hikes dividend as annual profit surges on market volatility

    Trading platforms such as TP ICAP, which match buyers and sellers in the financial, energy and commodity markets, saw a revival in volumes and client activity levels last year as the Ukraine war and risks of a recession due to tightening monetary policies kept financial markets volatile. The London-listed firm reported full-year pretax profit of 113 million pounds ($137.40 million), compared with a profit of 24 million pounds last year.

  • Schwab Pares Declines After Brokerage Seeks to Calm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. rebounded from a record intraday decline after the online brokerage sought to reassure investors that it has sufficient liquidity to handle any volatility following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $25

  • China to reopen to tourists, resume all visas Wednesday

    China will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas Wednesday after a three-year halt during the pandemic as it sought to boost its tourism and economy. China is one of the last major countries to reopen its borders to tourists. The announcement Tuesday came after it declared a “decisive victory” over COVID-19 in February.

  • Credit Suisse says outflows have stabilized but not reversed

    Credit Suisse said customer "outflows stabilized to much lower levels but had not yet reversed as of the date of this report" in its 2022 annual report published on Tuesday. Battered by a string of scandals, the bank saw a sharp acceleration in customer withdrawals in the fourth quarter, with outflows of more than 110 billion Swiss francs ($120 billion), which made it breach some liquidity buffers. Scheduled for release last week, the bank's 2022 annual report had been delayed following a request from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which had raised questions about the bank's earlier financial statements.

  • Wall Street split on Fed's next move as financial sector buckles after bank failures

    Wall Street is weighing in on the Federal Reserve's next move after the collapse of California's Silicon Valley Bank, the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

  • Market stress indicators react sharply after U.S. bank failures

    Financial market stress indicators reacted sharply on Monday after the failure of three U.S. banks within five days, which prompted a rethink among investors on the outlook for U.S. rates and triggered the biggest rush into bonds since at least 2008. State regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday, two days after California authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank, a lender that focused predominantly on start-ups. SVB is the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis last week, sending shockwaves across global markets.

  • Moody’s Puts First Republic, Five US Banks on Downgrade Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service placed First Republic Bank and five other US lenders on review for downgrade, the latest sign of concern over the health of regional financial firms following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $250

  • Credit Suisse Default Swaps Hit Record as SVB Failure Hits Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of insuring the bonds of Credit Suisse Group AG against default climbed to the highest on record as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sparked concern about broader contagion in the banking industry.Most Read from BloombergBonds Soar, Stocks Gain as Fed Pause Weighed: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Discusses

  • Here are all the banks getting crushed right now—and what to do if your money is there

    “Consumers need to separate falling stock prices and volatile trading from their actual deposits in the bank,” explained Mark Neuman, financial advisor and CIO of Constrained Capital.

  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

  • I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

    With inflation high and the market flailing, it can be challenging to figure out the best things to do with your money. "During economic downturns, it can be tempting to sell off your investment and...