Ken Griffin, Robinhood Strike Back at Fresh Outrage Over GameStop

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Annie Massa and Katherine Doherty
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and Citadel Securities responded to renewed criticism of their actions during January’s meme-stock frenzy, after retail investors filed a class-action lawsuit last week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Citadel Securities, whose founder Ken Griffin testified about the episode during a February congressional hearing, fired off a series of tweets late Monday denying allegations that it pressured Robinhood to restrict trading. Robinhood, led by Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev, said in an emailed statement Tuesday that the lawsuit paints “a false narrative of collusion” with Citadel Securities.

Griffin added a statement of his own on Tuesday: “It must frustrate the conspiracy theorists to no end that Vlad and I have never texted, called or met each other. But I must say, kudos to Vlad and his team at Robinhood for their remarkable success story.”

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit allege that Citadel Securities amassed a substantial short position in GameStop Corp. and other stocks that exploded in value, and that the market-maker pressured Robinhood to stop customers from purchasing those shares, which the online brokerage did on Jan. 28.

Read more: Robinhood’s Collateral-Crunch Explanation Puzzles Wall Street

Senior executives at both Citadel Securities and Robinhood had “numerous communications with each other that indicate that Citadel applied pressure on Robinhood,” according to the complaint filed Sept. 22 in federal court in Miami.

Both firms have pushed back against the notion that Citadel Securities directed the brokerage to restrict purchases. Robinhood has said it faced a large demand for collateral from a central clearinghouse and scrambled to raise more than $3 billion of additional capital in the following days.

“We will work vigorously to continue correcting the record with the facts,” Robinhood said in its statement Tuesday. The firm’s securities unit “was communicating with market-makers in an effort to ensure continued market access for our customers.”

Citadel Securities also tweeted a rebuttal to an accusation that Griffin lied to lawmakers: “When asked whether Citadel Securities requested that Robinhood restrict trading, Ken Griffin truthfully told Congress, ‘Let me be perfectly clear. Absolutely not.’”

The saga has drawn attention to the complex machinery behind the execution of trades. Robinhood sends customer orders to Citadel Securities and other trading firms to be carried out, and accepts remuneration from those firms in what’s called payment for order flow.

While other retail brokerages such as Charles Schwab Corp. also use such arrangements, it’s particularly important to Robinhood, comprising about three-quarters of its revenue last year and 80% in the first half of 2021, filings show.

Payment for order flow, which critics have said poses potential conflicts of interest, faces fresh scrutiny from Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, who has said that a ban is possible. Last week, Scion Asset Management’s Michael Burry said he received a subpoena from the SEC as a part of an investigation into the meme-stock madness.

Read more: Michael Burry Says He Received SEC Subpoena Over GameStop

Separately, Tenev defended his firm’s business model in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Tuesday. Payment for order flow, he wrote, allows the company to offer commission-free trades with no account minimums, “which has helped a new generation of retail investors get started.”

Banning the practice, he said, “is unlikely to help retail investors get better prices and would likely re-erect barriers that kept so many out of the market.”

Addressing criticisms that Robinhood lures inexperienced investors with game-like tactics to keep them trading more, he wrote: “Investing isn’t a game, but must it be grim and difficult to understand?”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Retail Dip Buyers Go Missing Right as Upheaval Convulses Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the stock market’s most reliable dip-buyers are getting cold feet.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardIt’s happening in the options market, where retail traders spent just 43% of their total volume on bullish calls last week, acc

  • Citadel Securities denies involvement in 'meme stock' trading restrictions

    Robinhood and several other brokers restricted trading in GameStop's shares on Jan. 28 following a stunning two-week rally driven by retail traders that sparked a "short squeeze", leading to billions of dollars in losses for Wall Street hedge funds. "Citadel Securities never requested, intimated, agreed or otherwise sought to limit or to restrict the trading of such securities," Citadel Securities said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday. The trading halt frustrated retail investors, capped the losses for hedge funds and drew the scrutiny of lawmakers and regulators.

  • Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversity

    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell faced heated questions on Tuesday from senators criticizing the central bank's trading guidelines, financial regulation and diversity efforts. Speaking to members of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee a day after two regional Fed presidents being scrutinized for their investment trades announced their retirements, Powell defended the central bank and vowed to improve policies where needed. "This is a blow to the image of the central bank," Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, said about the trading controversy.

  • Robinhood CEO Unwittingly Inspired $1 Million Meme Stock Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- It was easy-money arbitrage fueled by this year’s meme stock mania. Some brokerages were essentially offering free cash, while others weren’t clawing any of the funds back for the second leg of the wager.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignAnd the trade

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Santander to pay shareholder remuneration of 1.7 billion euros

    The announcement comes after the ECB said in July it would lift restrictions on bank dividend remuneration and share buybacks beyond September, clawing back a crisis measure that forced lenders to retain capital during the pandemic. The board approved the payment of an interim cash dividend against 2021 results of 4.85 euro cents per share, equivalent to 20% of the group's underlying profit in the first half of 2021. In addition, it agreed to implement a share repurchase programme for about 20% of the group's underlying profit in the first half of 2021 for approximately 841 million euros, for which it received approval from the ECB.

  • Agnico, Kirkland Began Talks 2 Years Ago to Form Gold ‘Champion’

    (Bloomberg) -- Executives at Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. began talking more than two years ago about combining in what is being described as a C$13.4 billion ($10.6 billion) “merger of equals” between the Toronto-based miners.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the Future

  • Ignore GameStop: Here Are 2 Better Stocks

    The COVID-19 pandemic shifted much of retail activity to online marketplaces, much to the chagrin of traditional brick-and-mortar stores like GameStop. Shares of GameStop have soared more than 1,900% in the past year. There remains a long road ahead before GameStop can recover from its woes.

  • Jim Simons’ Quant Hedge Fund is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks Jim Simons’ quant hedge fund is buying. You can skip our detailed analysis of Simons’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Simons’ Quant Hedge Fund is Buying These 10 Stocks. Billionaire investor and mathematician Jim Simons is […]

  • U.S. SEC charges individuals in 'meme stock' options trading scheme

    WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged two individuals for a fraudulent trading scheme involving so-called "meme stocks" aimed at taking advantage of a surge in retail trading driven by social media in early 2021. The securities regulator said it charged a Florida resident and his friend for allegedly using a form of market manipulation called wash trading to collect rebate payments from exchanges as retail traders piled into "meme stocks" - stocks being actively promoted on social media.

  • Lagarde Warns Against Overreacting to Transitory Price Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardPresident Christine Lagarde said the European Central Bank should be wary of withdrawing stimulus too qui

  • Why AMC Stock Dropped Tuesday

    The move occurred as the broader market was declining, but the movie theater operator also got some potentially bad news recently.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan's Dimon cautions a U.S. default would be 'potentially catastrophic'

    JPMorgan Chase & Co has begun preparing for the possibility of the United States hitting its debt limit, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told Reuters on Tuesday, adding he nevertheless expected policymakers to find a solution to avoid that "potentially catastrophic" event. The country's largest lender has begun scenario-planning for how a potential U.S. credit default would affect the repo and money markets, client contracts, its capital ratios, and how ratings agencies would react, Dimon said in an interview. "This is like the third time we've had to do this, it is a potentially catastrophic event," he said.

  • A government shutdown ‘isn’t really the problem we’re grappling with’: Bipartisan Policy Center President

    Jason Grumet, Bipartisan Policy Center President, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the debt ceiling, a potential government shutdown, and the reconciliation bill.

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock dropped 2% in 1:05 p.m. EDT trading Tuesday as analysts debated what the third quarter might look like for the electric car leader when results come out on Oct. 19. Let's begin with the Tesla bulls. In twin reports this morning, investment banks Credit Suisse (CS) and Piper Sandler both gave bullish prognoses for Tesla in Q3.

  • European Energy Prices Pare Record Gains in Crisis-Led Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardEuropean energy markets from natural gas to carbon permits eased from record highs, paring the rally spurred by a supply shortage just as the winter season starts. Stockpiles of everything from gas to

  • A carbon tax is ‘the most efficient way’ to reduce emissions, PSEG CEO says

    As the window to act on climate change narrows, some are throwing their support behind a carbon tax to reduce planet-warming emissions, including the head of New Jersey's largest utility company.

  • Hyzon Motors Short Seller Alleges It’s Another Lordstown Motors

    Hydrogen-technology company Hyzon Motors is seeing shares tumble after a bearish report calls it a Chinese version of the embattled Lordstown Motors.

  • Olaplex Raises IPO Price Range, Targets $12.3 Bln Valuation

    Olaplex boosts price range to 67 million shares at $17 to $19. Healthcare Triangle also increased the size of its deal to about 9.2 million shares.

  • JPMorgan's Barry on Wednesday’s FOMC Rate Decision

    Sep.27 -- Jay Barry, JPMorgan Head of USD Government Bond Strategy, discusses the signals from the Fed's September meeting and timing of taper and rates liftoff.