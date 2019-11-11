Ken Heebner's CGM Builds Residential Construction Holdings in 3rd Quarter

Capital Growth Management, the firm co-founded by Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed last week that its top three buys for the third quarter came from the residential construction industry.





The firm has a history of making swift sector calls: Heebner is not afraid to make large bets based on his convictions. During the third quarter, Heebner's firm's top five buys were in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Meritage Homes Corp. (NYSE:MTH), Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (THMC), Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) and Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

As of quarter-end, CGM's $1.31 billion equity portfolio contains 45 stocks, of which 24 are new holdings. The portfolio had a turnover rate of 44% for the quarter, suggesting that the firm often replaces its holdings quarter over quarter. The top three sectors in terms of portfolio weight are real estate, consumer cyclical and financial services.

D.R. Horton

CGM purchased 1.46 million shares of D.R. Horton, giving the position 5.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $47.69 during the quarter.

The Arlington, Texas-based homebuilder offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers and active adults. GuruFocus ranks D.R. Horton's profitability 8 out of 10: The company's return on assets is outperforming 84.68% of global competitors despite profit margins outperforming just over 67% of global peers.

Gurus with large holdings in D.R. Horton include Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)'s Lone Pine and George Soros (Trades, Portfolio)' Soros Fund Management.

Meritage

CGM purchased 1.04 million shares of Meritage, giving the position 5.60% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $62.34 during the quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based homebuilder operates primarily in the western, southern and southeastern parts of the U.S. GuruFocus ranks Meritage's profitability 7 out of 10: Even though operating margins have declined and are underperforming 53.15% of global competitors, Meritage has a strong Piotroski F-score of 7 and a Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) return on capital that outperforms 97.30% of global competitors.