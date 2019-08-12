Ken Heebner's Firm Exits Zebra Technologies, Phillips 66

Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio)'s Capital Growth Management sold shares of the following stocks in the second quarter.

The firm exited its Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) position. The trade had an impact of -4.38% on the portfolio.

The company, which provides products for the automatic identification and data capture market, has a market cap of $11.13 billion and an enterprise value of $12.92 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 36.18% and return on assets of 10.79% are outperforming 93% of companies in the Communication Equipment industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.02 is below the industry median of 1.58.

The company's largest guru shareholder is John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.33% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.77% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.

Heebner's firm sold out of its Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) holding. The portfolio was impacted by -2.78%.

The independent oil refiner has a market cap of $45.05 billion and an enterprise value of $57.23 billion.





GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 22.41% and return on assets of 9.55% are outperforming 79% of companies in the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.16 is below the industry median of 0.36.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 3.14% of outstanding shares, followed by Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.22% and Pioneer Investments with 0.19%.

The investment firm exited his Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) position. The portfolio was impacted by -2.61%.

The oil refiner has a market cap of $32.68 billion and an enterprise value of $40.62 billion.





GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. While the return on equity of 11.85% is underperforming the sector, the return on assets of 4.99% is outperforming 57% of companies in the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.21 is below the industry median of 0.36.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.41% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments with 0.78%, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

Capital Growth divested of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS), impacting the portfolio by -2.51%.

