Ken Jefferson enters crowded field to be Jacksonville's next sheriff

Ken Jefferson stands at his podium during a 2015 debate at Jacksonville University between candidates for that year's Jacksonville sheriff race.

The field of candidates aiming to be Jacksonville's next sheriff has grown to six as Ken Jefferson joins two Republicans and three other Democrats in the 2023 race to lead the department.

It is the 64-year-old retired police officer's third run for the top cop spot, his announcement coming only days after leaving News4Jax as its crime and safety analyst after 11 years.

Jefferson wants to take over from the man who beat him in the 2015 election, now term-limited Sheriff Mike Williams. Calling himself a "servant leader," Jefferson said he is making his third bid for all of the people of Jacksonville, many he met prior to deciding to run again urging him to do so to help bring the city together.

Tuesday is special Election Day: Jacksonville City Council runoff candidates stake out how they'd vote on big issues

Tight council race expected: UNF poll finds slight edge for Tracye Polson in run-off election with Nick Howland

"I am a person of resilience, and I believe that the community is crying out for new transformational leadership in the Sheriff's Office and I can bring that," Jefferson said. "... I want to serve in this city. Law enforcement has been my life's work and I want to continue, but I want to continue in a capacity where I can make a big difference in this community for all people."

Jefferson enters the race as a Democrat, months after the other five candidates started their campaigns. The two Republicans are Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters and retired Special Events Chief Mathew Nemeth. The three other Democrats are just-retired Assistant Chief Lakesha Burton, former Duval County School Police Assistant Chief Wayne Clark and past detective Tony Cummings.

Grew up in tough part of town

A Jacksonville native, Jefferson is one of seven children. The family lost their home due to foreclosure when he was in the sixth grade, briefly living in a station wagon with a bologna sandwich for dinner sometimes, he remembers. They ultimately moved to public housing in Washington Heights, now named Calloway Cove.

Story continues

Jefferson said he has wanted to be a police officer since the fifth grade when an Officer Friendly came to his class and convinced him that "this was the passion within me." Living at Washington Heights, he said he was bullied and saw people get stabbed and assaulted.

"Back then, I could not understand why I was being bullied, why was this happening why am I around all of these negative things ..." he said. "What that did was it just made me more resilient to pursue my passion, which is law enforcement."

Following several years working as an insurance agent and supervisor, he was hired in 1986 by the Sheriff's Office as a patrolman, then detective in the inspections and accreditation unit. He served as a field training officer and academy instructor, and as detective in both the burglary and sex-crimes units.

Nate Monroe: Nick Howland should look at his friends before ranting about 'defunding the police'

Mark Woods: At-large Jacksonville City Council race like bad game of 'Out of Context'

He also served as coordinator for the Drug Education for Youth Program, which mentored at-risk youth in the community. His final job was as the Sheriff's Office's public information officer.

Jefferson says his best qualification to be sheriff is 24 years of experience in the department, many in leadership capacities.

"I know this community and the community knows me. I can relate to anybody at any time, and also my life's experience," he said, then remembered his childhood.

"We didn't have much money. We were homeless, we were hungry," he said. "I know how it feels to be desperate in those situations. I was almost tempted to go the other way because of desperation, so I think I can bring that experience to the Sheriff's Office, along with my law enforcement experience."

After he retired in October 2010, he ran against incumbent Sheriff John Rutherford, gathering enough petition signatures to get on the ballot where he took 38 percent of the vote. Then he became a local TV news crime analyst from 2012 to 2014 before leaving that to run again in what started as a seven-way race. That second campaign boiled down to Jefferson and Williams in the city's March 24 election. Williams, elected to the first of his two terms now ending, was a former sheriff's director.

Murder capital of Florida: In 2021, Jacksonville's homicide total dropped 30 percent. But it wasn't enough to save Robin Clemons' son.

Jefferson said he "never really left" police work, continuing as a crime and safety expert for Action News, then News4Jax, going to many crime scenes. He also runs Jefferson Consulting Group, which conducts workshops and seminars on self-empowerment.

Jefferson announced his departure from WJXT TV-4 in a Feb. 15 Facebook post, saying it was his honor to provide viewers with an "honest unbiased perspective regarding law enforcement issues, insight into criminal investigations, helpful safety tips and much more." Writing that he was moving on to another chapter in my life, he officially announced his campaign Friday.

The others vying to be new sheriff

As to the crowded race he's entered, Jefferson said he faced off against six other candidates in 2015's race. And with just over a year to go until the 2023 election, it's the "right time" to enter, adding that he's not late to the game.

Waters, 51, announced his run in late August. The only one still active in the department, he has 30 years in law enforcement starting as a corrections officer in 1991. He received early endorsements from Williams and Rutherford, a past-sheriff and current congressman.

Burton, 46, assistant chief of the city's Police Zone 2 in Arlington until her retirement on Thursday, was the first candidate to announce in April. She is the first Black woman to run for sheriff.

Clark, 59, announced his run in early August. He is a 30-year Sheriff's Office veteran who also directed the Jacksonville Airport Authority's Aviation security department and recently left the Duval County School Police Department as acting director.

Nemeth, 53, became the third candidate to announce in mid-August. Starting in 1996 with the Sheriff's Office, he was executive director of Jacksonville's Police Athletic League and a patrol support chief before being named special events chief. He retired late last year from the force.

Cummings began with the Sheriff's Office in 1995, working in the patrol and detective divisions as well as an adjunct professor with Keiser University's Crime Scene Technology program. He unsuccessfully ran for sheriff in 2015 and 2019.

dscanlan@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4549

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Ken Jefferson joins election to replace Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams