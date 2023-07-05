Ken Jennings says he wants to become Wisconsin's governor after seeing what Tony Evers did today with his veto pen

When a governor signs a state budget it typically doesn't garner attention from all corners of the internet, including getting on the radar of the "Jeopardy!" host.

Then again, not every state is Wisconsin.

Welcome to Wisconsin politics, Mr. Jennings.

That's why when Gov. Tony Evers used his veto pen on Wednesday to eliminate two numbers (the first "2" and the "0") as well as the hyphen from 2024-25 it meant there would be an annual stream of new funding for public education in Wisconsin through 2425 people.

Yes, that's 402 years!

Gov. Tony Evers' use of a partial veto on Wednesday to fund education through 2425 had Wisconsin politics the talk of social media.

Evers' use of the partial veto that gives a governor the ability to strike individual words and numbers dates back to a 1930 constitutional amendment. Evers has used this power before.

The fact that Evers, a former public school educator who served as the state superintendent before becoming governor in 2018, used the veto to increase the annual amount of money districts will be allowed to raise per student by $325 isn't all that surprising since he's been a strong advocate for public education throughout his tenure.

But how the Democratic governor executed this maneuver with a partial veto while the Republican-controlled Legislature is nearly always against his policies led to Wisconsin politics being the talk of the Twitter world on Wednesday, including getting a response from Ken Jennings.

Running for Wisconsin governor just so I can strike out letters in an appropriations bill to make it a “poop bill.” https://t.co/IZuKQo0P6g — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 5, 2023

However, as noted by Journal Sentinel politics reporter Molly Beck on Wednesday in response to Jennings' tweet, governors cannot strike out letters from budgets in Wisconsin. That changed in 1990 with the Vana White veto.

How's that for a name in this game-show theme?

Wisconsin governors are no longer allowed to strike out individual letters (known as the Vanna White veto before voters amended the state constitution in 1990). https://t.co/DSVo3LavQX — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) July 5, 2023

Vetoes: Gov. Tony Evers set a record for vetoing nearly 150 bills during last two-year session

